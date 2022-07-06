Black nursing home residents and those under age 65 are more likely than other residents to be hospitalized, a new study by MU's Sinclair School of Nursing shows.
About 25% of nursing home residents are transferred to the hospital at least once, which critics say can often cause patients more harm than good. Transfers also cost Medicare $14.3 billion, according to a federal report by the Office of Inspector General.
From 2017-2019 there were more than 1,400 residents who were transferred to the hospital at least once annually, 113 residents were transferred at least four times or more in a year, and 17 residents were transferred at least eight or more times during the three years.
“Since repeat hospitalization for nursing home residents can at times result in more harm than benefit, we wanted to look back to see if we could identify any patterns to potentially avoid the hospital transfer,” Amy Vogelsmeier, an associate professor at the MU Sinclair School Of Nursing said in a news release.
Studies like this recent MU study may help nursing homes prevent hospitalization in some cases. If nursing homes know the underlying causes of some of the hospital transfers, they can put preventive measures into place to avoid them.
Previous research shows that Black nursing home residents who are hospitalized tend to have more chronic conditions, poorer health outcomes and live in nursing homes of poorer quality, which could be due to their financial situations.
“Other studies suggest Black residents and their families tend to be less likely to engage in conversations about goals of care and are more likely to seek aggressive treatment, but we don’t yet fully understand why that is,” said Vogelsmeier. “It could be distrust in the health care system, it could be providers making assumptions that they don’t want to discuss these things, which could be rooted in structural racism, so these topics should be further investigated going forward to better ensure racial equity in the health care industry.”
“Full code” status residents were also more likely to be transferred to the hospital than ‘do-not-resuscitate’ status residents. Full code status means that “resuscitation attempts, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), will be made in the event someone experiences cardiac or pulmonary arrest,” according to Amy Vogelsmeier.
Do-not-resuscitate status means that if the resident dies, no resuscitation attempts will be made. However, it does not preclude the resident from receiving other treatments.
This is because “in almost all cases, nursing home residents will die even when cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is provided and suffer great harm from the intervention.” Vogelsmeier said.
The study looked at data from the Missouri Quality Initiative which is a program funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid that implemented full-time advanced practice registered nurses into 16 Midwest nursing homes that have a higher hospitalization rate than the national average.
With the use of those nurses, illnesses were detected earlier which reduced some hospitalizations.
Vogelsmeier also said advanced practice registered nurses play a critical role in coaching and mentoring nursing home staff. However, they weren’t always included in the decision-making process for residents who were repeatedly transferred.
“We learned from the COVID-19 pandemic how vulnerable nursing homes are, and more implementation of APRNs, registered nurses and licensed social workers in nursing homes can help remedy these vulnerabilities going forward,” Vogelsmeier said.