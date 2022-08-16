Researchers are looking for ways to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among Black residents who hesitate to get the shots, and they say one method that works well is contact through churches and community wellness programs.
Black residents are more likely to get a severe version of COVID-19 than the population overall, yet less likely to get a vaccination. Only 59% of African Americans are vaccinated compared to 64% of the white population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The main issue is vaccine hesitancy in the African American community, said Wilson Majee, a researcher and professor at the MU School of Health Professions. Majee was co-author of a recently published study titled “The Past Is So Present: Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among African American Adults Using Qualitative Data.”
The study concluded that programs such as Live Well By Faith, which is a wellness program administered by the Columbia Boone County Health and Human Services Department, can reduce vaccine hesitancy by connecting with Black residents in the presence of their trusted church leaders.
“We go into the churches and we educate, because churches have always been a safe haven for Black Americans, you know, where there’s a lot of systemic racism in the health care system,” said Carla Tigue, Live Well By Faith lead health educator.
The study included interviews with 21 Black residents in the Columbia area who are church leaders, lifestyle coaches or Live Well By Faith program participants.
Live Well By Faith works mostly with predominantly African American churches and implements programs on topics such as living with diabetes, weight management and healthy eating.
In the MU study, it was found that vaccine hesitancy stemmed from multiple reasons.
Some individuals were afraid to get the vaccine because of how quickly it was developed, compared to vaccines from the past.
Others can be influenced by people spreading false information about the vaccine.
“I think a lot of it was because of how people utilize Facebook and all the social media, and whatever comes out of that, a lot of times people get swayed in that direction,” said George Norman, who is chairperson of the deacon ministry at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and a lifestyle coach for Live Well By Faith.
However, Majee said a key cause for vaccine hesitancy is a “contextual influence” specific to the African American community — a distrust of government based on past racist experiences.
“The mistrust that is between the African American population and the government was a huge factor in determining whether someone’s going to be vaccinated or not vaccinated,” Majee said.
Past medical experiments created distrust that still lingers in the Black community. One example was the Tuskegee Experiment, in which a clinical study on syphilis was conducted on African American men from 1932 through 1972.
There is no evidence that researchers obtained informed consent from participants, and participants were not offered available treatments, even after penicillin became widely available.
Some individuals in the study said incidents of police brutality against African Americans also can contribute to distrust of government and vaccine hesitancy.
Live Well By Faith has helped reduce vaccine hesitancy by giving information about the vaccine, holding clinics at Black churches so that the vaccine can be more accessible to them and talking through participants’ hesitations.
Live Well By Faith also offers many different events as well such as a six-week African heritage cooking class, a blood pressure monitoring program and a walking program to encourage participants to exercise.
The program is a “godsend,” Norman said. Live Well By Faith helps members of his church by “trying to encourage people to have a primary doctor, make regular visits, and, you know, give themselves blood pressure monitors.”
Although the program can reduce vaccine hesitancy, it cannot by itself mend the trust between African Americans and the government. But Majee said local government officials can make progress in combating vaccine hesitancy by finding “the key stakeholders in the community that they can work with to reach that population.”