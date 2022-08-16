Researchers are looking for ways to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among Black residents who hesitate to get the shots, and they say one method that works well is contact through churches and community wellness programs.

Black residents are more likely to get a severe version of COVID-19 than the population overall, yet less likely to get a vaccination. Only 59% of African Americans are vaccinated compared to 64% of the white population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

