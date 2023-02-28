While it's widely believed that Black and African American students are saddled with far more student debt than their peers, finding out how much debt is accumulated at specific universities can be very difficult.
Some students at the University of Missouri say Biden's proposal, which would reduce student debt by $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for those with other types of student loans, is a step in the right direction.
"It's better than nothing," said Toby Miller, an MU sophomore majoring in English and German, "But I think instead of just throwing more money people's way, we should be trying to implement systems to just make college not as expensive in the first place."
But determining how much debt Black and African American students have compared to other groups of students at MU is an inexact process.
The Missourian checked records at the University of Missouri and four other public universities of similar size to ask for a breakdown of student debt by race and ethnicity.
Each of those universities — MU, Indiana University, Northern Arizona University, the University of Iowa and Virginia Commonwealth University — explained that they do not keep records of student debt by race or ethnicity because the federal government doesn't require it.
Much of what is known about student debt and ethnicity comes from various sources that conduct scientific surveys for their data. For example, college debt by race and ethnicity is collected every three years by the Federal Reserve, which includes the information in its survey of consumer finances report.
Also, a nonprofit organization known as the Education Data Initiative published a report that concluded Black and African American graduates owe about $25,000 more than their white peers. The data in that report is based on a variety of sources, many of whom also get their information about student debt from surveys.
As of 2022, the U.S. Department of Education reported an outstanding $1.63 trillion of student debt across the country.
At the Federal Reserve, data is collected every three years on everything related to consumer finances, including income, credit card debt, assets and student loan debt. But the answers to Federal Reserve questions are recorded by household, which leaves open the possibility that the person responding to the survey could give incomplete information about the household's finances as a whole.
The National Black Student Loan Debt Study was created to look at Black borrowers' experience with student loans. The study surveyed over 1,200 individuals, and found that a large percentage are unable to afford basic necessities and had to postpone life activities to pay off their debt.
Changes to FAFSA
More information about student debt by race and ethnicity could begin to surface starting next year, when the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) begins offering both first-year and renewal applicants an opportunity to report any unusual circumstances that might affect the student's eligibility for aid. During that reporting process, students will be asked to report demographics such as gender and race/ethnicity.
But an official at one university said it's unclear how much additional data will be gathered when it comes to student loans.
"It is possible the federal student loan origination record data fields could require updating from the Department of Education," said Norm Bedford, associate vice president for student financial services at Virginia Commonwealth University. "It is unknown if this will occur."
In the meantime, MU students said they're eager for even a small amount of debt relief. For some, however, the proposed amount would need to be the first of many future propositions necessary to relieve debt completely. Depending on financial and socioeconomic status, the relief needed widely varies.
In Miller's case, their middle class status and help from past generations of family members has allowed them to borrow less in student loans. For others, this may not be the case.
"My roommate is a freshman, and he's already pulled out $20,000 in loans with an 18% interest rate, which is insanity," Miller said, "So any money helps, but for him, that would be absolutely not nearly enough."
Esra Jackson, an MU junior studying English and art, feels the proposition will only be a temporary fix to the national student debt crisis.
"It's a Band-Aid," said Jackson, "But long-term systemic change is what we need."