Black women elected to top two positions in MU student government

MU students Miyah Jones and Cydney Perkins have made history as the first Black women to be elected president and vice president of the Missouri Students Association, MU’s undergraduate student government.
The first Black student to be president of the Missouri Students Association was elected in 2002, but the positions have never been occupied by two Black women before, according to Jones-Perkins’ press release.
The pair’s victory comes at a time when MU is struggling to attract students and faculty of color, and many Black students have said not enough is being done to make the campus comfortable for people from different backgrounds.
Daive Dunkley, chair of Black Studies and director of Peace Studies, urged the MU community not to judge the winners in the student government election based on their race.
“We should resist the temptation to racialize the success of these two talented women as president and vice president-elect of the MSA,” Dunkley said.
Dunkley noted that the candidates ran a campaign pledging to improve the connection among all students and their student body government.
“I ask that anyone inclined to think first about their skin complexion as making their election historical to find out more about the issues they stand for,” he said. “They were elected based on advocating for student rights regardless of color, gender, class, national origin, sexual orientation, etc., and that is what I expect from their administration.”
Supporters of Jones and Perkins said they were hopeful that the victory will reassure the student body that the university cares about students of all backgrounds.
In 2015, several racial incidents were reported on or around the MU campus. Students protested what they said was a slow response from the university, and that prompted former UM System President Tim Wolfe to resign. And in 2022, white supremacist flyers anonymously posted on MU’s campus and a racist social media message sent by an MU student sparked outrage and concern among students.
“This (campaign) is exactly what this campus needs,” said Rachel Richardson, deputy campaign manager of the Jones-Perkins campaign. “It is very clear that this campus has a very vivid history of not accommodating students of color, and moreover Black students, so I think the fact that we have two Black women who are in the highest offices on this campus as far as student orgs go, that’s amazing.”
The “Mizzou4U” campaign won the 2023 election with about 64% of the vote.
About 2,071 undergraduate students cast ballots in the election, according to the Missouri Students Association’s Twitter account. MU had 23,706 undergraduate students as of 2021, according to an MU student body profile.
“For last month to have been Black History Month, and this month to be women’s empowerment month, and for us to be Black women literally making history, it’s a tear-jerker for sure,” Perkins said at a celebration at the end of the campaign.
Lianna Johnson, an MU student and supporter of the Jones-Perkins campaign, said the win would give her reassurance that the university cares about its students of color and wants their voices to be heard.
“I chose to support these candidates because I really think Mizzou’s student body could use some Black women in charge,” Johnson said. “It’s been the same kind of people for a really long time, and I think this change could be beneficial to the student body.”
Jones and Perkins, who are both studying political science on a pre-law track, described themselves as a tight-knit team with goals that align. Their goals in office include circulating knowledge about the Missouri Students Association, establishing culture and allocating resources to student organizations.
“We’re trying to make the blueprint for everybody else after us; we don’t want it to stop with us. We want to empower more people to do the same thing. We’re definitely going to advocate for any student here on campus who feels like they need advocacy,” Jones said.
Maurice Gipson, Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MU, congratulated the candidates on their win, but declined to comment on the historical aspect of the campaign.
“I had an opportunity earlier today to offer my congratulations to the president- and vice president-elect for MSA,” Gipson said. “I’m very proud of their commitment to serve and make Mizzou better every day. We have wonderful student leaders throughout the campus, and I’ll look forward to working with these newly elected leaders of MSA as well.”
The other slate who ran in this election, made up of MU students Zeb Howell and Taylor McMahan, said they are proud of the campaign they ran despite their loss.
“We also want to congratulate the Mizzou4U Slate on their historic win. We’re looking forward to working with their administration to create a better Mizzou for all tigers!” Howell said in an email.