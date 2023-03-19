 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Black women elected to top two positions in MU student government

Black women elected to top two positions in MU student government

MU students Miyah Jones and Cydney Perkins have made history as the first Black women to be elected president and vice president of the Missouri Students Association, MU’s undergraduate student government.

The first Black student to be president of the Missouri Students Association was elected in 2002, but the positions have never been occupied by two Black women before, according to Jones-Perkins’ press release.

Miyah Jones, center, listens to Dean of Students Bill Stackman, left, and current MSA president Josiah Mendoza converse

MSA President-elect Miyah Jones, center, listens to Dean of Students Bill Stackman, left, and current MSA President Josiah Mendoza on March 9 at MU’s Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center. Mendoza was elected in March 2022 and served the customary one-year term.
Supporters of MSA presidential candidate Miyah Jones and vice presidential candidate Cydney Perkins celebrate on the final day of student elections

Supporters of MSA presidential candidate Miyah Jones and vice presidential candidate Cydney Perkins celebrate March 9 on the final day of student elections at MU's Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center. One of the central tenets of their platform is to circulate knowledge about MSA’s purpose and responsibility on campus.
Chartese Jones, a mathematics professor at MU, poses while dancing

Chartese Jones, center, a mathematics professor at MU, dances during a Mizzou4U pep rally on March 7 at MU’s Speakers Circle. Jones works closely with many of the students present at the event.
A campaign sign for Miyah Jones and Cydney Perkins hangs on the wall of the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center

A campaign sign for Miyah Jones and Cydney Perkins hangs on the wall of the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center on  March 9 in Columbia. Around 50 people showed to celebrate the final day of the campaign.
Students and faculty dance together during a Mizzou4U pep rally

Students and faculty dance together during a Mizzou4U pep rally March 7 at MU's Speakers Circle. A live band, consisting of members from ZouSoul, performed song covers.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

Recommended for you