Last fall, one of Samniqueka Halsey’s students discovered something new in the tall grass of Prairie Fork Conservation Area in Williamsburg.
It was a tick — but not just any tick. It was a Gulf Coast tick, and it was the first time the creature had been seen during one of the students’ collection trips in central Missouri.
The tick was normally not found this far north. At the time, Halsey, an assistant professor of biology at MU, had mixed feelings about the discovery by her student, Haylie Brown.
“This is great for my research, but now this tick is expanding somewhere that it’s not supposed to be,” Halsey said. “It can carry tick-borne diseases, which means humans are more at risk.”
Ticks — and the illnesses they carry — are being found in greater numbers in the United States and around the world. And Missouri is an ideal habitat for ticks, which tend to thrive in places with moderate to high rainfall with thick plant coverage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 50,865 tick-borne illness cases nationwide in 2019, more than double the number that occurred in 2004.
According to a study published in 2017, tick seasons are lasting longer and becoming more severe due to climate change. An increase in temperatures can lead to an increase in tick-borne illnesses by impacting their development rates, extending tick activity periods and changing the tick population and distribution.
Ticks and diseases
According to the CDC, there are three common ticks in Missouri — the Lone Star tick, the Deer tick and the American Dog tick — and each transmits different diseases.
The Lone Star tick transmits ehrlichiosis, Heartland virus, tularemia and STARI.
The Deer tick transmits Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis, Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan disease.
The American Dog tick transmits tularemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
The Gulf Coast tick, growing more common in Missouri, looks similar to the American Dog tick. Halsey collected four Gulf Coast ticks in 2020 and 60 in 2021.
An illness carried by the Gulf Coast tick, Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis, is in the same family as Rocky Mountain spotted fever, but it is less severe, said Will Roland, an MU Health Care infectious disease specialist.
When people think of tick-borne illnesses, they may think first of Lyme disease. But Roland said the most common tick-borne diseases in Missouri are ehrlichiosis, tularemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Deborah Hudman, senior research associate in microbiology and immunology at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, said the state’s biggest concern should be ehrlichiosis. It can be a mild disease if treated quickly, according to the CDC. But if antibiotic treatment is delayed, the result can be severe illness and damage to the brain or nervous system, respiratory failure, uncontrolled bleeding, organ failure and death.
Hudman said to keep an eye on the young, old and immunocompromised, as they are the most susceptible to ehrlichiosis. A study published in the National Library of Medicine said that up to 57% of patients end up needing to be hospitalized.
Another tick-borne illness present in Missouri is tularemia. The CDC said there are many ways people can get infected, including tick bites. Fevers can get as high as 104 degrees. It can cause swelling of the regional lymph glands, commonly found in the armpit or groin.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever, another common disease in Missouri, causes fever, headache and a rash. If not treated early, it can be deadly.
With these illnesses, “physicians are getting better at recognizing these things,” Roland said. “Our diagnostic techniques are getting better at finding DNA or culturing out these bugs.”
However, the country’s rising cases are still concerning. Roland said there are geographic shifts where these illnesses populate.
There have even been discoveries of new tick-borne illnesses within the state of Missouri. Heartland virus was first discovered in Missouri in 2009.
According to the CDC, two Missouri farmers were infected with the virus and suffered serious illness that required hospital care and weeks of recovery. Since the initial case, there have been more than 50 cases, and the virus has been found in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Heartland virus can cause fever, decreased appetite, fatigue, headache, nausea, diarrhea and muscle or joint pain.
The CDC said it may take at least two weeks for symptoms to appear following a tick bite. Despite being an uncommon illness, researchers are concerned it may spread with warming temperatures. With their lack of knowledge on the illness, it could mean more hospitalizations.
What Missourians can do
Hudman and the Missouri Department of Conservation are conducting a two-year research study to help understand the statewide distribution of tick species and the pathogens the creatures carry.
Residents can help by taking steps to protect themselves from tick bites, as well as help researchers document which ticks are most commonly found in the state.
“We always encourage people to go outside and discover nature,” said Lucas Bond, communications manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “But we always encourage (people to be) mindful when you’re out and about, ticks are out.”
Since April, residents have been able to send samples of ticks to Hudman by mail. Hudman has received over 13,000 ticks of eight different species from every Missouri county except New Madrid County.
Hudman selects 10 adult ticks from each county and tests them for ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, STARI and anaplasmosis.
At the start of the study last year, she was receiving 1,000 ticks a week. Residents may submit ticks to the university until the end of August.
Protect yourself
It’s easy for a tick to latch onto a host whenever it has the chance. A tick typically waits in a humid, vegetated area with its first pair of legs outstretched and the other six legs holding onto a blade of tall grass.
It can sense body heat as objects walk by. Its main target is not necessarily a human, but a tick takes what it can get.
Before going out in the wooded or bushy areas, it’s best to put on protective clothing. Bond said the best attire in these environments is long sleeved shirts and pants tucked into socks or boots.
Wearing insect repellents also helps avoid being bitten. The conservation department recommends using a product with a 20% DEET concentration.
Unfortunately, dogs are easy for ticks to reach, and once pets are back home, they can easily carry the ticks to a human.
“It was amazing,” she said, “how many people would find ticks in their bed.”