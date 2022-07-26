Last fall, one of Samniqueka Halsey’s students discovered something new in the tall grass of Prairie Fork Conservation Area in Williamsburg.

It was a tick — but not just any tick. It was a Gulf Coast tick, and it was the first time the creature had been seen during one of the students’ collection trips in central Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • MU Reporter, Fall 2021 Studying journalism and environmental science Reach me at jphfh4@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 825-5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you