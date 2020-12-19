Boone County Commission announces five awards of CARES Act funding

Boone County Commission added five contracts to receive CARES Act funding. The commission announced the decisions Thursday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The five recipients of these awards are:

  • Cedar Creek Amendment #1 — $1,110.
  • Centralia R-VI School District — $134,300.
  • Harrisburg R-VIII School District — $60,400.
  • Sturgeon R-V School District — $43,200.
  • Columbia Independent School — $36,300.

Earlier this month, the County Commission announced that it was allocating $2.4 million in funding to local organizations through the CARES Act.

— Fairriona Magee

  Public Health and Safety Reporter, Fall 2020

  Covering Public Health and Safety for Fall 2020

