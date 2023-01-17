Those interested in applying for a chunk of the federal money Boone County received through the American Rescue Plan Act can do so between now and 5 p.m. March 31.
The Boone County Commission opened the application period Tuesday. Application forms can be found online.
The money comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and is meant to be used for pandemic recovery efforts. The first round of funding will include up to $15 million of the roughly $20 million the county received.
Federal eligibility guidelines say the county can dole the money out for projects intended to mitigate the economic and medical impacts of the pandemic, to support job, job-training and housing assistance programs and to improve infrastructure such as potable water systems, wastewater systems and broadband. Those guidelines can also be accessed online.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said the county is holding back about $5 million of the funding because Congress has yet to pass an infrastructure bill. Thompson said the city is currently unsure how much money, if any, will come to Boone County from that infrastructure bill.
“We will make our decisions on our first round and be able to keep some held back in case the infrastructure bill does not provide for things that are really needed here and moving on,” Thompson said.
Decisions on first-round applications will be made in June after review from county staff. Thompson said the commission intends to repeat the process for the second round of funding in the fall.
“We have been deliberate in terms of the process because the Department of Treasury has taken a lot of time and been also deliberate about issuing its statements about how funding can be used,” Thompson said.
Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said the commission will be careful to ensure the money is divvied up correctly.
“It’s a matter of reviewing what is an allowable expense and ensuring that the applicants have done their homework," Kendrick said, "and then the commission obviously does their homework and will make sure that we believe the funding will go towards an allowable expense.”
The commission will hold information and public comment sessions around the county in February. At least two will be in Columbia. These sessions will include presentations on the basics of applying for rescue plan money and opportunities for county residents to express their priorities.
“We’re excited to be able to move forward with getting this money out the door and seeing it hopefully develop into some great projects around the county,” Kendrick said.
The tentative second-round deadline is in mid-September.