Those interested in applying for a chunk of the federal money Boone County received through the American Rescue Plan Act can do so between now and 5 p.m. March 31.

The Boone County Commission opened the application period Tuesday. Application forms can be found online.

  • City/County Government reporter, spring 2023 Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

