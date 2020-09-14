A total of 54 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County on Monday — the highest number yet reported by the Missourian.
Meanwhile, there were 638 active cases in the county — almost 400 fewer than last week, with 1,123 contacts in quarantine and 3,272 released from isolation.
At Boone Hospital Center, there were 19 patients with COVID-19 — five more than last week.
MU Health Care reported 23 inpatients with COVID-19, two fewer than last week, and 44 inpatients categorized as pending, or likely to have the virus.
Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at Truman Veterans' Hospital, reported the hospital had added three patients since Friday, which brings the total to 12 inpatients hospitalized with COVID-19.
At MU, there were 387 active student cases — 1.4% of the student body. This is a decrease of 271 active student cases reported Tuesday last week, and 927 students have recovered since MU started keeping track.
Seven people have died in Boone County due to COVID-19. That number has remained unchanged since the seventh death was reported Aug. 26.
According to Boone County's dashboard, cases among 18- to 22-year-olds account for almost half of the total since the beginning of the pandemic — 1,915 out of 3,917.
New cases per day have been in the double-digits for over a week, following the most recent record of 221 cases added Sept. 5.