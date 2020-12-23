Boone County taxpayers have until Dec. 31 to pay property taxes.
In an effort to follow COVID-19 restrictions, the Boone County Collector of Revenue detailed in a news release several options for payment besides in-person visits.
Taxpayers can leave payments in the 24-hour drop box located near the 9th Street entrance of the Boone County Government Center.
Payments postmarked by Dec. 31 can also be mailed to Boone County Collector of Revenue.
If a person's bank makes automatic payments, those should be scheduled by Dec. 30.
Credit card or e-check payments can be made online at the collector's website or by phone at 1-877-690-3729 using the jurisdiction code 3517.
The news release also said taxpayers who have not received their property tax statements should contact the collector's office immediately. Those who have not received a bill by Dec. 31 are still obligated to pay late fees.
The Boone County Government Center will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
For more information, taxpayers can contact the collector's office or visit its website.