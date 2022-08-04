Roger Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney, was sworn in by Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs on Wednesday after running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
Due to the lack of other candidates running against him, as well as the resignation of Komoroski, Johnson's August starting date comes 5 months earlier than his term officially begins in order to finish out Knight's term.
Johnson has previously served as a Boone County assistant prosecutor for 12 years, two of which were as first assistant prosecutor. Before that, he served as an assistant attorney general in the Missouri attorney general's office. Most recently, Johnson has worked as an attorney at Van Matre Law Firm.