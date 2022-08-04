Roger Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney, was sworn in by Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs on Wednesday after running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

The position had previously been held by Nick Komoroski, who served in the interim after the death of longtime prosecutor Dan Knight.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

