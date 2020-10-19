Another person has died of COVID-19 in Boone County.
That brings the total to 15 deaths in the county, according to a tweet Monday from Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The person who died was older than 80. Two other people died of COVID-19 last week. One was a person who was also older than 80, and the other person was in the 75-79 age group.
On Monday, Boone County had 373 active COVID-19 cases compared to 329 last week. There were 1,065 contacts in quarantine and 5,239 people had been removed from isolation.
MU Health had 39 COVID-19 inpatients and 29 pending inpatients Monday, according to COVID-19 data on the hospital's website. "Pending inpatients" refers to people who are suspected of having COVID-19 or who have been tested and not received their results yet.
Boone Hospital Center had 19 inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday, according to hospital data.
Truman Veterans' Hospital had 13 inpatient veterans with COVID-19, said Jeff Hoelscher, public relations officer for the hospital. Last Wednesday, the hospital added five acute care beds to accommodate the growing number of inpatients.
On Friday, MU reported 69 active student cases and 17 self-reported cases among faculty and staff, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard.
On Thursday, the university announced its plans to resume in-person and hybrid classes as scheduled after Thanksgiving break. Since MU announced it would postpone commencement for fall 2020 graduates, Columbia College also announced its plans to hold a virtual commencement at the end of the semester.
Elementary school students at Columbia Public Schools returned to school in person Monday, after the CPS Board voted to start in-person classes last week. Some teachers expressed concern about the risks of returning to the classroom and the lack of sanitation supplies.
CPS released a list of the supplies purchased in preparation for students and teachers returning to school, including cleaning supplies, disposable masks and hand sanitizer. Some parents are advocating for middle and high school students to return to in-person learning as well.
Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the state had submitted a COVID-19 vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the goal of making the vaccine available to the general public by April 2021.
Missouri awarded more than $800,000 in a second round of broadband funding to expand coverage of high-speed internet service during the pandemic to unserved and underserved parts of the state.
Last week, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services department extended the current health order stipulating that bars and restaurants cannot serve alcohol past 10:30 p.m. until Nov. 3.
Missouri reported 2,357 new cases Saturday, a new record for the state.