Another person in Boone County has died from COVID-19-related causes, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 19.
The person who died was older than 80, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
According to the COVID-19 Info Hub, there were 1,211 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County on Monday, a 26.4% increase from the previous week.
Boone County has had 8,462 total cases since the pandemic made its way to mid-Missouri. There are 1,500 contacts currently in quarantine and 7,232 contacts have been removed from isolation.
At a news conference Friday, Stephanie Browning, director of the Health Department, announced the current health order will be extended until Dec. 8.
The Health Department has stopped updating the COVID-19 Info Hub on Saturdays and Sundays but will be updating the dashboard with the case numbers from the weekend on Mondays.
There were 158 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county Monday, up from 142 last week, which was an all-time high. Of those hospitalizations, 39 were Boone County residents. There were 44 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations across the U.S. are at an all-time high, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Boone County’s COVID-19 Info Hub now displays green, yellow or red to indicate hospital capacity for the three Boone County hospitals: MU Health, Truman Veterans’ Hospital and Boone Hospital Center. Boone County hospitals were at yellow status on Monday.
MU Health Care had 61 inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the hospital’s website. Boone Hospital Center had 53 positive inpatients. Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 30 veteran inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday, said Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, the pandemic is putting a strain on contact tracers, who are 12 days behind, and local hospitals, which are implementing surge plans due to capacity issues.
Boone Hospital Center was planning to increase its COVID-19 bed capacity by 12 beds and suspended its visitor policy, with some exceptions. The hospital will continue to offer elective surgeries, though other BJC HealthCare affiliates will be postponing some elective procedures and surgeries.
An internal memo from MU Health Care obtained by the Missourian last week said the hospital is in “crisis,” experiencing capacity issues and staffing shortages.
MU had 122 active student cases Monday, comprising 0.5% of the student population. There were 48 cases among MU faculty and staff Monday.