Boone County residents head to the polls

Jerry Henry checks a voter’s information on a tablet on Tuesday, at Rejoice Church in Columbia. Henry and other volunteers arrived at their polling places around 4 a.m. to set up before the polls opened.
Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot on Tuesday, at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. “I feel like it’s our obligation to put the right people into office and make sure that certain people don’t get into office.” Schulte said.
From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine while her kids Hazel, 2, and Ellery, 7, watch her on Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Hardy's mother took her to vote when she was a child and now she takes her kids to vote every time. “I think it’s really important to show them the routine of voting and how much of the important ritual it is.” Hardy said.
Paula Jackson, left, checks in Austin Spriggs on Tuesday, at Fairview Methodist Church in Columbia. Jackson started volunteering during the 2020 presidential election. This is her third election she has worked for.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Boone County. Voters had the opportunity to vote for state, city and county races including the Missouri Senate primary, presiding commissioner, Third Ward council seat runoff and 47th district representative.