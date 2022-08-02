 Skip to main content
Boone County residents head to the polls

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Boone County. Voters had the opportunity to vote for state, city and county races including the Missouri Senate primary, presiding commissioner, Third Ward council seat runoff and 47th district representative.

Tom Bragg helps check in people on Tuesday

Tom Bragg helps check in people on Tuesday, at Rock Bridge Christian Church in Columbia. “I volunteered because I think it’s an important cause and it’s something to do to be engaged,” Bragg said.
Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot on Tuesday

Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot on Tuesday, at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. “I feel like it’s our obligation to put the right people into office and make sure that certain people don’t get into office.” Schulte said.
From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine

From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine while her kids Hazel, 2, and Ellery, 7, watch her on Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Hardy's mother took her to vote when she was a child and now she takes her kids to vote every time. “I think it’s really important to show them the routine of voting and how much of the important ritual it is.” Hardy said.
voter take a sticker after he submits his ballot

A voter take a sticker after he submits his ballot on Tuesday, at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. The voting polls opened at 6 a.m. and will keep service for voters until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
James Walker talks with his wife Shirley Walker while they fill out their ballots

James Walker talks with his wife Shirley Walker while they fill out their ballots on Tuesday, at Grace Bible Church in Columbia. “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.” Shirley said.
Jerry Henry checks a voter’s information on a tablet

Jerry Henry checks a voter’s information on a tablet on Tuesday, at Rejoice Church in Columbia. Henry and other volunteers arrived at their polling places around 4 a.m. to set up before the polls opened.
Krystal Tray fills in her ballot

Krystal Tray fills in her ballot on Tuesday, at Rejoice Church in Columbia. Tray said that she decided to vote because it was an important process.
Paula Jackson, left, checks in Austin Spriggs

Paula Jackson, left, checks in Austin Spriggs on Tuesday, at Fairview Methodist Church in Columbia. Jackson started volunteering during the 2020 presidential election. This is her third election she has worked for.
  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

