Boone County is now experiencing the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 329 new cases reported by Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Tuesday evening.
This is the first time the new daily case number has exceeded 300.
Another 495 cases were reported Monday, although that figure includes positive COVID tests from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the long holiday weekend, according to the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services account on Twitter.
Before Tuesday, the highest number of new cases in a single day was Dec. 3, 2020 when 223 cases were reported.
Because of a spike in COVID cases, the Southern Boone School District will close its classrooms and go to remote online learning Thursday and Friday. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said the move was necessary because of a shortage of staffing and substitute teachers.
"We understand that this is not ideal for students, staff, or parents, nor is it intended to be a long-term method of instruction," Felmlee wrote. He said the district intended to return to in-person instruction Monday.
Monday's high new case number nearly doubled last Monday's report of 250 new cases, both numbers covering a four day holiday weekend.
Hospitalizations have mildly increased, reporting 136 people in Boone County hospitals on Tuesday. The past few weeks saw upper 90 to low 100 numbers.
The number of Boone County residents hospitalized has remained between 11 and 13 for the past week and a half.
Boone County is also seeing the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since November 2020 with 1,273 total active cases in Boone County as of Tuesday evening.
