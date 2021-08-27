Boone County residents gathered around the Boone County Courthouse on Friday evening to honor the lives lost in Kabul in the suicide bombings Thursday.
Thirteen U.S. soldiers were killed in the bombing, one of whom was a marine from the St. Louis area. Nearly 200 people were killed in total.
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, a 20-year-old from Wentzville, was confirmed dead by Marines early Friday morning, his father told KMOX Radio.
Friday evening, Walter Domanski, public affairs officer of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation, led about eight soldiers, two veterans and one family in a small wreath- and flower-laying ceremony.
"We are very sorry about the loss of our fellow Missourian," Domanski said. "We are here to recognize the sacrifice these men made."
The first wreath was placed by local Vietnam veterans directly in front of the Vietnam memorial in front of the courthouse. Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred and USTF National Director Susan Haines placed two more wreaths in front of the stone memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
"This tragic and horrible act upon our troops during a noble mission of evacuating Afghans and our citizens will forever be remembered," Haines said in a news release.
Soldiers, Aldred and USTF representatives placed roses at the foot of the memorial. Then, all attendees shared a moment of silence.
After the ceremony, Haines shared her respect for the soldiers in Afghanistan.
"When you sign that contract, you leave your personal life behind," Haines said. "It takes a certain kind of bravery to be able to put others ahead of you like that."
She also said she fears for the soldiers who are still stationed in Afghanistan, with U.S. officials worried about another attack.
"It's white-knuckle time for everybody," Haines said.