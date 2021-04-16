Inspections on the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport will force temporary closures. The individual lane closures will take place April 19 through 29.
- I-70 eastbound will experience lane closures between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 and April 26 through 29.
- I-70 westbound will have lane closures between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. from April 20 to 22.
Travelers should expect possible delays while the work takes place. To receive more details on transportation-related matters, call 888 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/central.
Construction of the new I-70 bridge is expected to begin later this year. For more information about the new bridge, visit https://www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.