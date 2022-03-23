JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would make the Missouri Department of Economic Development create a program to increase high-speed internet access in underserved areas received support Wednesday from across the state.
Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, noted that under the bill, those living at or below recent poverty lines and those over the age of 60 would be considered underserved. This would benefit each district in Missouri, not just Kansas City, where the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Michael Johnson, lives.
There were some disagreements about the order in which broadband should be rolled out, and Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, said they should build out the infrastructure first. Johnson wants to use public dollars to help underserved people learn how to use their technology because there are buildout programs in place already.
“You also can't have access if you can't afford it and if you don't know how to use it. This is a very important part of broadband access, and I'm really grateful that we are having these sorts of conversations,” Advocacy Director for AARP Jay Hardenbrook said in support of the bill.
Supporters from after-school programs, nonprofits and health care services all came to support the bill and stress the need for broadband access. Each explained that the process needs to be a collaboration between cities, counties and the state to ensure Missourians have adequate access.
A fiscal analysis of the bill said it would be costly and potentially duplicative of current programs.
The state gave out millions of dollars for broadband development in the last three years, though numbers are not yet finalized for 2021 and 2022. The analysis also said that the department may not legally be allowed to provide internet services, and if the agency did, it would cost over $1 billion for the infrastructure alone.
The bill also would require the department to evaluate the feasibility of providing smartphones, a data plan and WiFi hot spots. The analysis estimates that it could cost $47.2 million to provide these resources to every underserved person aged 65 or older who doesn't have a cellphone.
The department said in the fiscal note that providing cellphones would be more than what state departments usually do, and the federal government already provides cell-service support.
Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, would establish the “Vertical Real Estate Management and Availability Act.” The bill was designed to make it easier to use state-owned broadcast or communication towers to provide high-speed internet.
Tomy Granzier-Nakajima from the MOST Policy Initiative cited a science note from the initiative that says these vertical assets are necessary in allowing high-speed internet to thrive. He suggested looking at North Carolina’s system, where they have mapped out all the vertical assets in the state and vetted them to ensure they are needed in that area and have enough bandwidth to provide high-speed access.
Three more bills, all sponsored by Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, had little discussion and just statements of support.
HB 2609 would require that in order to receive a grant from the Broadband Internet Grant Program, applicants must provide data about where they provide internet service.
HB 2563 would allow the state broadband office to inspect broadband providers to ensure state funds are deployed on time and on task.
HB 2675 would remake the guidelines for those who qualify as underserved and unserved. Underserved qualifications would change to be anyone with less than 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload speed, or less than the minimum required by the Federal Communications Commission. Unserved qualifications would change to be anyone with less than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speed.
All of these bills will be voted on in committee, and if agreed to, will move to the House floor.