The GoCOMO bus route combining date is undecided. The city planned to implement the changes in early April — now even that is in question.
However, John Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department, said the changes will happen. Brochures and signs have already been made for the anticipated change.
The Public Transportation Advisory Commission discussed the expected changes and a request for a comprehensive transit study proposal at its monthly Tuesday night meeting.
The changes would combine GoCOMO’s six bus routes into three to reduce overtime costs and to avoid burnout among its drivers, who are now required to work 52 hours a week, if not more, according a presentation from Columbia city staff in early January.
Adam Thorp, chair of the Public Transportation Advisory Commission, has been outspoken to the Columbia City Council about his disapproval of the plan prior to the Tuesday meeting.
At the Tuesday meeting, Mike Sokoff, transit and parking manager at Columbia Public Works Department, said city management hired outside consultants to conduct a classic compensation study to address the lack of bus drivers.
“If the study comes back and there is a (need for) significant increase in wages, it’ll still take a long time to apply,” Sokoff said. “We are having a hard time finding people who want to and can do it.”
Thorp said he wants the city to pay bus drivers more so they are easier to recruit. He also noted that Jefferson City and Springfield pay far more per capita for bus service than Columbia does.
In the January staff presentation, GoCOMO said they only have 26 full-time and two part-time drivers, but need 45.
There will be about 2-3 weeks between the the final decision and the implementation of the bus route merger to let GoCOMO patrons adjust their schedules. The decision is going to be made by the city management, in conjunction with the Public Works Department, Ogan said.
The commission also finalized a request at the Tuesday meeting for a proposal for a comprehensive transit study, which is a study of the entire transit system, aimed at finding areas of improvement.
“My hope is that (the study) gives us a sense of what can be done with different levels of resources,” Thorp said. “So we can get the best transit system that we can get for the money that’s available.”
Prior to the Tuesday meeting, Thorp asked the City Council at its regular meeting Monday to explore alternatives before deciding to cut bus service, which he said would make the bus system unusable and leave residents without adequate public transportation.
Even the current level of service “is not impressive or compatible with the goals that you have laid out in the city’s strategic plan and the climate action plan,” Thorp said Monday.