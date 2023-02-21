The GoCOMO bus route combining date is undecided. The city planned to implement the changes in early April — now even that is in question.

However, John Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department, said the changes will happen. Brochures and signs have already been made for the anticipated change.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Social justice reporter, spring 2023

    Graduate student in journalism

    Reach me at k.abovyan@mail.missouri.com or in the newsroom at 882-5720. 

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you