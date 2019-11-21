Columbia might be Bird free for awhile.
After a year-long contract, Bird's agreement to operate in the city is expiring.
In a statement to KOMU 8 News, a spokesperson with Bird confirmed the company is looking to find a long-term agreement.
"Bird is proud to have served the City of Columbia for over a year,” the statement said. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the city and the university to develop a more permanent mobility option that continues to offer a sustainable transportation solution for the entire community.”
The City Council authorized a one-year contract with Bird at its Nov. 19, 2018, meeting. It is unclear when the contract was signed and went into force.
The city has plans to implement a new pilot program for scooters beginning Jan. 1.
MU and the city agreed on the new yearlong pilot program to test the effect on transportation and the community overall of motor vehicles and scooters. The city will be accepting proposals from company's that can help fit the city's transportation needs, according to previous MU reporting.
The inital agreement between the city and Bird stated that the scooter company would pay an initial $10,000 regulatory fee and a $1 fee for each scooter in operation every day. Bird was authorized a fleet of 500 scooters.
The agreement also outlined the transportation and parking regulations Bird was required to meet.
