Callaway County's citizens dance away on Valentine's Day

Patricia Ruitcel and husband Graham Davies share a slow dance on Feb. 14, 2023 at the Callaway Senior Center in Fulton. Davies, originally from Blackpool, England, met his wife of two years at the Fulton-based dance hall 54 Country.
Dance-goers boogie to rock music on Tuesday at the Callaway Senior Center in Fulton. Along with hosting events, the senior center provides support and services for the older community in Callaway County.
Butch Paschal, left, and Sue Detienne are crowned King and Queen for the Valentine’s Day dance on Tuesday at the Callaway Senior Center in Fulton. After the crowning, the attendees continued to dance to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Bruce and Vickie Studley enjoy a dance together on Tuesday at the Callaway Senior Center in Fulton. They have been married for 3 years, with their first date being at the Columbia Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.
Dozens of Callaway's older citizens, alongside a handful of high school students, danced to loved-themed music for a holiday dance at the Callaway County Senior Center on Tuesday night. Couples, old and new, shared one another's embrace while others enjoyed the company of friends, warming up an otherwise cold and rainy Valentine's Day.