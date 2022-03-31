Last December, the city of Columbia hired a new city manager after a monthslong hiring process that largely occurred behind closed doors.
Since then, there have been calls from many citizens to create a more honest and open communication stream between city officials and community members on important hirings.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood has created a website, beheard.como.gov, to help build and maintain open lines of communication between the community and city government.
In an email, Columbia Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen said the website functions like a social media forum. She also said the city is considering using this website to help with other community engagement topics, such as how to spend federal ARPA funds.
The community engagement website is aimed at keeping the community informed about new city projects. It is also a place for community members to have open engagement. Community members can register and ask questions on open forum boards and can also view answers to previous questions.
Search for city manager
During the mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU 8 and Vidwest, candidates were asked about the issue of transparency in city government.
All mayoral candidates agreed that Seewood may have difficulty gaining the trust of the public because his hiring process left the community in the dark.
“It set De’Carlon Seewood for an uphill battle because now he has to prove that he is worthy of this, '' Barbara Buffaloe said.
Previously, the search for a new city manager was an open and transparent process where community members were informed of basic information about the candidates throughout the process.
After six months of no communication, the community was finally told that there would be an announcement on the selection. City leaders said they took into account what community members previously asked for in regard to the city manager.
“I am happy they took into account what the community had previously stated that we wanted to see, but it would have been nice to have a couple updates along the way,” mayoral candidate David Seamon said.
Seamon also said that during his time on the Columbia School Board, he and his counterparts used the last city manager search as inspiration when they did their own hiring.
During that previous city manager search, community members were invited to meet the candidates and learn more about them. They received names and got to meet the candidates in person and provide feedback to the city on their opinions regarding the candidates.
In contrast, the public did not receive information about any of the finalists before Seawood was named at a press conference. Incumbent and Third Ward candidate Karl Skala, who was involved in Seawood’s selection, said he “(wished) we could have used the last system,” but “at the insistence of the candidates, the finalist candidates had to be confidential.”
He also mentioned that the other two candidates dropped out of contention before Seawood was announced as the city’s pick.
Several candidates criticized the process and stated that if they were involved in the selection process they would have pushed for a more public approach.
Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath called for a more transparent process and suggested livestreaming candidate interviews for citizens. She said if she was involved she would have “talked to different residents in different parts of the city” and that she would have “asked them what they are looking for in a city manager.”
Roy Lovelady, a City Council candidate for Third Ward, echoed Heath’s sentiments, saying that if given the opportunity he “would involve the community in the process so that they could have their voices heard.”
Erica Pefferman, a Fourth Ward candidate for council, said “communication is an extremely important part of this” and that she expected the city manager to hold people to a higher standard.
Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster said that while he was happy with Seawood as the choice for city manager, he was “frustrated by the process” and expressed skepticism that there was nothing the council could have told citizens.
Minchew expressed similar frustrations at the closed-door process. He took a strong stance for transparency in city government stating that, “If the city government ever assumes that the public should trust them, we’re off on the wrong foot.”
Falling retention rates and open positions
City government also faces a problem of staff positions left unfilled and falling retention rates. Currently there are 216 vacant permanent positions for city staff.
Buffaloe, the city's former sustainability manager, said the city should have a program where teens and young adults can work in open positions.
“So as the mayor, I would both help encourage that sort of program and the growth there, but then also to help be that ambassador to encourage people to show it's a good place to work,” Buffaloe said during a Muleskinners meeting.
Minchew proposed the idea of having the city manager work with job candidates to find out why they are not getting hired or choosing positions in City Hall.
“I think the thing we have to do is have the city manager pull together (a) work study and look at the people who are ... attempting to get these people hired and find out what is holding back,” Minchew said during a Muleskinners meeting.
Pefferman said the communication about the retention rates in the city needs to be addressed publicly because it relates to the culture in city hall.
"There are 204 vacant positions right now within the city, several of which are director level positions, which speaks to the culture of the city," Pefferman said during the Missourian, KOMU 8 and Vidwest forum.
Foster said he wants to see the city prioritize better pay and working conditions for city staff. He also noted that this can be addressed internally and that the city can do things to make the work environment more enjoyable for current and prospective employees.
Skala said the responsibility of staffing falls under the purview of the city manager and in particular his human resources department.
"The City Council has made policy decisions of course. ... And those policy decisions include formulas for pay scales ... those kinds of things to attract applications for some of the unfilled positions," Skala said.
Skala also said that incentive packages similar to what has been introduced for police officers in Jefferson City could be effective in the retention of city employees.
"We're simply going to have to adjust their pay scales for their incentive packages in such a manner so as to attract better candidates and more candidates," Skala said.
Heath said that in order to increase staffing and retention, studies need to be done on why people are leaving their positions. Heath also said she would like to build trust within city government.
"I’d do this in creating the mindset that we are on the same team supporting, listening and respecting each other for the good of Columbia," Heath said.
Seamon said the issue of city staffing needs to be addressed in two different ways: prioritizing hiring and recruitment and creating a culture within those positions that makes employees want to stay.
"These are important conversations that need to take place between the City Council and De'Carlon Seewood," Seamon said.
He added that there are three variables that are vital to hiring and retaining good employees.
"What makes you eager to show up to drive a snowplow at 2 a.m.? Retaining employees requires three related things: good wages and benefits, a positive organizational culture and pathways to advancement." Seamon said.