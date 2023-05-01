 Skip to main content
Canines compete to qualify for the 2023 National Agility Championship

The Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri put on national qualifying trials for the American Kennel Club on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center.

Dozens of animals competed in the event, where they ran through a series of timed obstacles while a trainer yelled commands. While some dogs failed to navigate the course within a qualifying time, most trainers were thrilled to see their dogs perform.

Debi Cocciola pets her dog Bay

Debi Cocciola pets her dog Bay on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. Cocciola had qualifying times for both of her dogs, Dune and Bay.
Jennen Herbst coaches her dog Margot

Jennen Herbst coaches her dog Margot on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. Margot, now 11 years old, has been training in agility competitions for the past three years.
Anita Tipton hugs her dog Freddie after a run

Anita Tipton hugs her dog Freddie after a run on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. “He’s considered pretty young in this sport,” said Tipton, referring to the 2-year-old dog, “but I know he’s having fun, and that’s what it’s about.”
Janice Morris celebrates after a qualifying run with Spark

Janice Morris celebrates after a qualifying run with Spark on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. Spark has been trained by a number of people since his owner's passing in 2019. Morris only started working with him three weeks prior to the trials.
River sits in a kennel

River sits in a kennel on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. The Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri holds three trials at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in March, April and November.
