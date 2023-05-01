Canines compete to qualify for the 2023 National Agility Championship

River sits in a kennel on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. The Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri holds three trials at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in March, April and November.
Janice Morris celebrates after a qualifying run with Spark on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. Spark has been trained by a number of people since his owner's passing in 2019. Morris only started working with him three weeks prior to the trials.
Anita Tipton hugs her dog Freddie after a run on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in Columbia. “He’s considered pretty young in this sport,” said Tipton, referring to the 2-year-old dog, “but I know he’s having fun, and that’s what it’s about.”
The Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri put on national qualifying trials for the American Kennel Club on Sunday at the Columbia Canine Sports Center.
Dozens of animals competed in the event, where they ran through a series of timed obstacles while a trainer yelled commands. While some dogs failed to navigate the course within a qualifying time, most trainers were thrilled to see their dogs perform.
“He always gives 100 percent,” said Allison Ryder, the owner and trainer of a nine-year-old corgi named Sunny.
For many, the event represented a chance to demonstrate the bond between themselves and their canine companions.
Janice Morris ran her first qualifying round with border collie Spark after just three weeks of practice together. Spark, whose owner passed away in 2019, has continued to compete despite their absence.
The dogs who scored qualifying times in the trial will have the chance to compete in the 2023 National Agility Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Show Me Agility Club will hold its next qualifying trials in November.