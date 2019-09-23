Machelle Watkins of Jefferson City is the new Central District engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Watkins has spent her entire professional career with the agency, according to a news release. She replaces David Silvester, who is now the district engineer for Kansas City.

Watkins earned her civil engineering degree at Tennessee Technological University and has worked in several high design and traffic engineering jobs at MoDOT. She became the department's director of transportation planning in 2016.

MoDOT's Central District comprises Boone and 17 other counties.

