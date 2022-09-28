The simple act of text messaging may be a valuable tool in avoiding costly trips to the hospital for residents of nursing homes, according to ongoing research at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing.
The National Institutes of Health awarded MU researchers a three-year, $1 million grant to analyze the effectiveness of text messaging in preventing hospital transfers.
“Deciding whether or not to transfer a nursing home resident to the hospital may seem simple, but it is actually extremely complicated with many factors involved,” said Kimberly Powell, the grant’s principal investigator and an assistant professor at the nursing school.
When a situation arises in which a patient might need to go to a hospital, texting can dramatically improve the speed of decision-making not only among nursing home workers but also physicians, family members and others involved in the process.
“Currently, when bedside nurses send faxes or leave voicemails and wait to hear back from physicians, social workers, specialists, therapists, registered nurses and family members of the resident, by the time they hear back, there has already been a missed opportunity for early intervention,” Powell said. “And the resident must get transferred to the hospital because it is too late to intervene.”
But the texting technology must keep messages secure, so as not to violate federal laws guaranteeing patients’ privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
Mason Rothert is the co-founder and CEO of Mediprocity, a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform used in the research.
“Our secure, HIPAA-compliant technology services are focused specifically on long-term care,” Rothert said. “By cutting down the amount of time it takes for the nursing home facility, physicians and pharmacies to communicate with each other, potential medications can be delivered to the residents sooner and interventions can be decided and taken, which ultimately leads to improved health outcomes.”