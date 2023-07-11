Columbia Independent School hosted a Carnival Night on Tuesday that allowed current and prospective families to mingle and get to know the school. The event featured carnival games, food trucks, a movie and a dunk tank. Kids from preschool to fifth grade were able to win prizes and candy while meeting the staff and other kids in their grade.

"It's a great opportunity to invite the public to have an inside look at our school and the community spirit we have at CIS," said Carina Aggor, admissions associate for the school. The event's focus on new students and families is personal to Aggor. "My daughter is starting third grade here, so we're a new family to CIS," Aggor said. They are part of 60 new families to enroll this year. While new enrollments in the lower school are plentiful, the upper school is getting its own facility with construction that is expected to be completed next year. It's Aggor's hope that the expansion will boost upper school enrollments.