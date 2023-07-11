Paris Gregory-Foster, 4, hops between hula-hoops on Tuesday at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. The school runs a junior-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds, but plans to implement a similar program for 3-year-olds next year.
From left: Leah Dowell reacts as Shepherd Blake, 7, catches a tootsie roll on his fishing line on Tuesday at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. As kids lowered the rod behind the curtain, Dowell clipped candy onto the line as a surprise treat.
From left: Alexis Coleman and Anastasia Kardon-Allen, 4, blow on Kardon-Allen's hand to dry her new temporary tattoo on Tuesday at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. The event, Carnival Night, was hosted by the school for current and prospective students and their families.
From left: Sara Barron, 7, and Savannah Crew, 7, pick out prizes on Tuesday at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. Carina Aggor, an admissions associate at the school and the planner of the event, said that she put a lot of effort into making the event happen. “As a parent, I looked at what I would want in an event,” Aggor said.
From left: Copelynn Chishom, 4, and Zahra Memon, 5, meet Columbia Independent School’s mascot Leo the Lion on Tuesday at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. In addition to an appearance by Leo, Carnival Night continued its mascot theme with a screening of The Lion King.
Columbia Independent School hosted a Carnival Night on Tuesday that allowed current and prospective families to mingle and get to know the school. The event featured carnival games, food trucks, a movie and a dunk tank. Kids from preschool to fifth grade were able to win prizes and candy while meeting the staff and other kids in their grade.
"It's a great opportunity to invite the public to have an inside look at our school and the community spirit we have at CIS," said Carina Aggor, admissions associate for the school. The event's focus on new students and families is personal to Aggor. "My daughter is starting third grade here, so we're a new family to CIS," Aggor said. They are part of 60 new families to enroll this year. While new enrollments in the lower school are plentiful, the upper school is getting its own facility with construction that is expected to be completed next year. It's Aggor's hope that the expansion will boost upper school enrollments.