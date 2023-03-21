 Skip to main content
Cathedral of St. Joseph blesses new bells ahead of renovations to be completed in May

Despite the drizzle of rain that covered Jefferson City on Tuesday, a small still crowd gathered to celebrate. Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight, Father Louis Nelen, Deacon John Schwartze and Father Brad Berhorst led a small ceremony to bless a new set of brass bells at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Deacon John Schwartze and Bishop Shawn McKnight prepare incense

Deacon John Schwartze and Bishop Shawn McKnight prepare incense to be cast over the new brass bells Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. The five bells vary in size, with the largest weighing 1,800 pounds.

The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City is currently undergoing a renovation for the first time since its opening in 1968, and dedication in 1974. Although just a remodel, the Cathedral is adding a new feature missing from the first iterations of the Cathedral.

St. Joseph Cathedral blesses the new brass bells before they are put into a brand new bell tower at the cathedral in Jefferson City, Mo.
School children watch the blessing of the bells ceremony

School children watch the blessing of the bells ceremony Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. “The bells are always blessed because what they do is holy and solemn,” says Father Stephen James.
Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight throws holy water on the new bells

Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight throws holy water on the new bells Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. “Church bells are an ancient part of our Catholic tradition, and here at our Cathedral of St. Joseph, the ringing of bells will be an exciting new tradition,” McKnight says.
A group gathers to pray over the new bells

A group gathers to pray over the new bells Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. “Bells are part of calling our community to prayer,” says Father Louis Nelen.
Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight led a ceremony to bless the new bells

Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight led a ceremony to bless the new bells for St. Joseph Cathedral on Tuesday at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City. Historically, a bishop is the only person who can bless new bells for a church.

