Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center is looking for people to lead horses and walk alongside riders during lessons.
The Center will hold spring volunteer training from 6-8 p.m. on March 9, according to a news release.
Cedar Creek provides people with disabilities with horseback riding therapy. It "relies on hundreds (of) volunteers to operate," according to the Cedar Creek website. Volunteers are expected to work at least two hours a week for eight weeks.
No previous experience with horses is necessary although it is appreciated. Cedar Creek is primarily looking for "kind people" to help keep over 100 riders wishing to participate "safe in the saddle," according to the release.
Community members can apply by calling Cedar Creek or texting Karen Grindler at 573-814-9700. More information is available on the website.