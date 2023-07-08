 Skip to main content
Celebrating Freedom event makes history fun for Columbia families

Celebrating Freedom event makes history fun for Columbia families
Iiyana Finner, 7, shows her grandma, Susan Franklin, left, the paper firework she

Iiyana Finner, 7, shows her grandmother, Susan Franklin, paper fireworks she made Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia. Franklin said she likes to spend time with her grandkids all together as well as one-on-one, and Celebrating Freedom was an activity she and Finner could do together.

 

 Bailey Stover/Missourian

The Boone County History and Culture Center hosted its Celebrating Freedom event Saturday morning. Nearly 70 people attended the free event to learn about and interact with American history. People could dress up in historical clothes, write letters and draw with quills and ink, create paper fireworks and play games, such as draughts, that colonial-era children played.

Penny Gottschalk, left, helps Autumn Wilson, 2, right, glue stripes to a paper

Penny Gottschalk, left, helps Autumn Wilson, 2, glue stripes to a paper American flag Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia. Gottschalk, who has been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 2019, said she loves doing crafts with kids. “Every design is perfect, Gottschalk said. “They’re all good.”

Mary Ellen Lohmann, the center’s director of administration and communications, coordinated the event. She conceived the idea with her mother, Sarah Poff, who is an educational volunteer with the Boone County Historical Society. Lohmann said she and her mother created the event to make history more engaging for kids of all ages.

Missourians of all ages spent their morning learning about American history and

Missourians of all ages spent their morning learning about American history and making arts and crafts Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center. At least 70 people attended the Celebrating Freedom event.
Annaleigh Lohmann, 8, uses a feather and ink to create a self portrait on

Annaleigh Lohmann, 8, uses a feather and ink to create a self-portrait Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center. Because there were enough adult volunteers helping with the event, Sarah Poff, Lohmann’s grandmother and one of the event organizers, was able to supervise the ink station.
From left, Henry Yang, 7, and his sister Lyna Yang, 4, play with plastic food

From left, Henry Yang, 7, and his sister Lyna Yang, 4, play with plastic food items while Nadia Podgursky, 10 months, tries to pick up a fake onion Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia. “I like the children to remember history and to know about history, so I always have (a) hands-on piece,” said Sarah Poff, the Boone County Historical Society education volunteer and creative leader for the event. “I always try to have something for the little guys and something for the teenagers.”

 
From left: Yi Gao and Mary Ellen Lohmann take photos of Becky Han, 8, while

From left, Yi Gao and Mary Ellen Lohmann take photos of Becky Han, 8, while she poses like the Statue of Liberty holding an American flag Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia. Gas said she wanted Han, whose favorite activity was making a paper “fun work,” to learn more about American history.
Mary Ellen Lohmann, left, helps her daughter Lydia Lohmann, 6, dress up in a

Mary Ellen Lohmann, left, helps her daughter Lydia Lohmann, 6, dress up in a period-typical outfit Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center in Columbia. “I hope (people who came today) learned that museums are fun places,” Mary Ellen Lohmann said. “They’re places you can go to any time you need inspiration, and sometimes that looks like making ‘funworks’ out of paper and sometimes that looks like just going in and looking at a piece of art or reading an interpretive panel that teaches you to think a little bit differently than you did when you walked in.”
  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

