The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County is marking the centennial of both the national and local organizations Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Tim Dollens, a library associate and past president of the Genealogical Society of Boone County and Central Missouri, presented a study on local suffragists called “Women Who Made a Difference: Columbia’s Suffrage Movement” at the Columbia Public Library.
At the event, members of the league and the public celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the change of the name of the local club from “Columbia Equal Suffrage Association” to “League of Women Voters of Columbia.” Boone County was added to the name in 1967.
The actual change of name happened Dec. 11, 1919. To celebrate it, the league is having an event 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the DogMaster Distillery with Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk, as the speaker.
“That is for our younger members,” said Pam Springsteel, chair of the anniversaries committee of the league. “We wanted to have something on the very date and get more young women to come.”
The new name came after the 19th amendment was passed in 1919, when leaders of the movement realized they needed to educate voters.
“It’s very exciting,” Springsteel said about the centennial. “I just feel like I’ve learned so much with these other women that preceded us. They are so inspiring.”
“MU and the colleges were vital to the movement,” Dollens said during his talk. “The publicity committee of the early club was interested in recruiting college women.”
Beyond this month’s celebrations, the league is putting together a number of events throughout the year.
In 2020, the organization will also be celebrating the 200th birthday of women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony. The Columbia-Boone County chapter has also nominated the name of Luella St. Clair Moss, the first president of the Missouri League of Women Voters, to be placed on a new Columbia public school.
