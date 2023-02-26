Central Missouri Honor Flight fundraises with sixth annual poker tournament

Tara Carpenter, left, pulls out a three of diamonds for the day’s first drawing while Chris Malone, the event coordinator, announces the winner on Saturday, at the Elk Park Event Center in Columbia. “I had somebody come to me [in] 2018 about somebody running a poker tournament for the Central Missouri Honor Flight, and I just ran with it, and here we are, year number six,” Malone said. “[I hope] to raise a lot of money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight and for everybody to have a good time.”
Brandon Swisher looks at his cards during the Central Missouri Honor Flight’s annual poker tournament on Saturday, at the Elk Park Event Center in Columbia. Swisher said he came out because of “good friends and quality time.”
Hazel Lewis laughs at another player’s joke while the dealer shuffles on Saturday, at the Elk Park Event Center in Columbia. “This is the only tournament I believe in supporting because they’re for veterans and they serve our country,” Lewis said.
Chuck Bobinmye waits his turn during a game of Texas Hold 'em while at the Central Missouri Honor Flight’s annual poker tournament on Saturday, at the Elk Park Event Center in Columbia. Bobinmyer said he came to the event because he likes to support veterans, and he enjoys playing poker and meeting “a bunch of good people.”
People from across the state competed in the Central Missouri Honor Flight’s annual poker tournament on Saturday, at the Elk Park Event Center in Columbia. There were at least 140 poker players this year, and the event was on track to break the 2022 fundraising record.
The Central Missouri Honor Flight’s sixth annual poker tournament took place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elks Lodge Event Center in Columbia. Games of Texas Hold ‘em began at 1 p.m. with roughly 140 players in attendance. Since the event started in 2018, the tournaments have raised more than a total of $71,000 with the biggest year to date, 2022, raising just over $20,000. Chris Malone, who coordinated the event, said this year’s online auction alone has raised $16,000, and since everything happening today will only increase the total, he hopes to break last year’s record. Along with the poker tournament, there was a series of raffles and silent auctions, catered food and a bar.
“I went as a guardian (with the Honor Flight) this year for the first time. Amazing experience,” Malone said. “Guardians help the veterans around. If they need to be pushed in a wheelchair or any of that kind of stuff, that’s what we’re there for.”
Christy Johnson, who helped run the tournament, said fundraising and helping support the Honor Flight is important because of the joy it brings to the veterans. She said poker is fun and a great way to bring people from all over the state together.
“If anyone has the opportunity to be a Guardian and help with the Honor Flight, do it. It’s the most magical experience ever,” Johnson said. “(Chris Malone and I,] we’ve both got a lot of friends who have been veterans, and just to hear them talk and the experiences they have, there’s no better people to help.”
