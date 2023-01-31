Central Missouri Humane Society holds low-cost vaccination clinic

Veterinarian Kevin Schull, left, checks Scrappy the dog’s teeth with the help of Samantha Kempf on Tuesday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. The vaccine clinic offered {span}low-cost vaccinations and microchips for $15.{/span}
Veterinarian Kevin Schull prepares to give Scrappy the dog a vaccine on Tuesday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. Schull follows the “fear free” method of veterinarian visits to make the animals feel safer. By using solutions like anxiety medication and not forcefully restraining the animal, veterinarians can put the animal at ease while in a stressful environment like the vet’s office.
Veterinarian Kevin Schull checks the gums of Nugget the cat at a vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. The Humane Society saw 16 animals during the two hour vaccine clinic.
Veterinarians Kevin Schull, Samantha Kempf, and Missy Lamme busied themselves preparing needles, towels, and a can of Easy Cheese for their patients at the Central Missouri Humane Society's low-cost vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Columbia. The event featured vaccinations and microchip insertion for $15.
CMHS provides spaying, neutering, and vaccines, in addition to their foster and adoption system. The next of these bi-monthly events will be held on February 14, 2023.