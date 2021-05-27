Centralia volunteers hoist flags honoring fallen veterans

Volunteers and veterans hold their hands over their hearts while the National Anthem is sung Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. Close to 200 people gathered for the Avenue of Flags, an annual celebration of veterans and active military.
A volunteer holds onto an American flag while touching the tip of their red boot to a box filled with additional flags Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. The Centralia Cemetery Advisory Committee has been flying flags for veterans since 2006.
Retired Navy Raymond Gordon sports a Vietnam veteran hat along with a “happy to have served” shirt Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. Gordon noted the large turnout: “This is the biggest crew we’ve had in quite some time,” he said.
Cathy Smith, right, and her husband Kenneth Smith balance a flagpole before setting it into the rain soaked ground Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. “We’ve always wanted to do this,” Cathy said while choking up. “It’s an honor to do this.”
Rainwater shoots out of a flag base as a flag pole is placed Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. The cemetery board, along with area citizens and organizations including the VFW Post and the Centralia Flower and Garden Club, formed the Avenue of Flags Committee, which is responsible for providing the flags and flagpoles to create the spectacle that is the Avenue of Flags.
Flags blow in the wind after being placed by veterans and volunteers Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. After COVID-19 canceled last year’s celebration, there were 510 flags set up to create the Avenue of Flags this year.
A tag reading “unknown soldier” is placed on one of the 510 flags set up in preparation for Memorial Day on Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. Other flags are marked by the names of deceased local service members.
A rain puddle reflects a line of flags within the Avenue of Flags on Thursday at Centralia Cemetery. People began to set up flags shortly after 5 p.m. and finished 30 minutes later, just as rain began to fall.
Around 30 Centralia High School students started their day in a cemetery.
At 7 a.m. they began placing flag poles at the edge of the path throughout Centralia Cemetery. Later, veterans and volunteers arrived with boxes of American flags to attach to the 510 flagpoles laid out.
Retired Navy Raymond Gordon said the event, known as the Avenue of the Flags, is made possible by the community.
Gordon said that after not being able to have the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's happy with the turnout.
"This is the biggest crew we've had in quite some time," he said.
The turnout included some, who despite not serving themselves, volunteered to represent the loved ones they'd lost.
Nancy Wheeler, whose father and late husband were both veterans, said this year's Avenue of Flags is more special to her after losing her husband last December.
"I'm sorry; it makes me cry," she said "It's just nice to walk around and observe and thank God for this."
Almost 200 people showed up to assist in setting up the spectacle, which is known to stop traffic along Route 22.
Weather permitting, the 510 flags that represent those who served will fly on Memorial Day weekend through Anchor Fest weekend, July 4th and Veteran’s Day.