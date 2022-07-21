Children do crafts and explore water toys to learn about how boats float on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. Boatloads of Fun was hosted by the library in partnership with Missouri River Relief for young kids up to age 5. The event included crafts, water toys, bubbles and a 24-foot Missouri River Relief motorboat. The event was also supported by First Chance for Children, a nonprofit organization that provides family resources.
Children have 'Boatloads of Fun' at the library
- Maggie Lenox
Margaret Lenox
Michelle Gutierrez
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
