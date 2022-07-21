Children do crafts and explore water toys to learn about how boats float on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. Boatloads of Fun was hosted by the library in partnership with Missouri River Relief for young kids up to age 5. The event included crafts, water toys, bubbles and a 24-foot Missouri River Relief motorboat. The event was also supported by First Chance for Children, a nonprofit organization that provides family resources. 

Heath Nations, 4, runs in a tent

Heath Nations, 4, runs inside a tent Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. The Columbia Public Library hosted Boatloads of Fun in partnership with Missouri River Relief. 
Eva Salvi, 3, left, and Dipti Salvi test out their boat

Eva Salvi, 3, left, and Dipti Salvi test out their boat Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. This program was also made possible by the help of First Chance for Children, a nonprofit that provides family resources. 
Barrett Buchheit, 2, plays with the water

Barrett Buchheit, 2, plays with water Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. Boatloads of Fun is a program to help young kids understand how boats float through hands-on crafts.
Eva Salvi, 3, plays with the water toys

Eva Salvi, 3, plays with water toys Thursday at the Columbia Public Library. Boatloads of Fun is a program for children as old as 5 that includes crafts, water toys, bubbles and a 24-foot Missouri River Relief motorboat.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

Recommended for you