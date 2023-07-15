Children stomp, slide and swim through Splat! Jr. Mud Run

Connor Emig, 9, holds his shoe out to be rinsed off Saturday. After crawling through the Pipe Cleaner — a trio of large corrugated pipes floating in mud — Connor lost his shoe. “The mud tried to eat my shoe,” he shouted.
Oscar Krivesti, 6, catches water from the makeshift carwash into his mouth on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. Krivesti came with his older sister, Dylan, for his second year at Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run.
Children from the 10:30 a.m. wave clamber through an inflatable obstacle course on Saturday. All participants received a Splat-branded T-shirt and a drawstring backpack as well as a medal after finishing the course.
Two junior mud runners walk toward the course starting line on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. Family members and runners who have completed the course could watch active participants from the sidelines inside of a spectator loop.
Katherine Mawhinney, right, sprays off her 9-year-old son, Axel, on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. The event offered a shower station with hoses for runners to rinse off after completing the course.
Despite disliking dirt, 7-year-old Amiyah Rigdon slid and ran her way through the muddy obstacle course until the very end. Her mother, Sarah Rigdon, following Amiyah through the course, encouraged her to brave the last challenge — a brief swim through muddy water.
“This is about as much as she’ll love the mud,” Sarah Rigdon said. “And she’ll talk about it for months.”