 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Children stomp, slide and swim through Splat! Jr. Mud Run

Children stomp, slide and swim through Splat! Jr. Mud Run

Despite disliking dirt, 7-year-old Amiyah Rigdon slid and ran her way through the muddy obstacle course until the very end. Her mother, Sarah Rigdon, following Amiyah through the course, encouraged her to brave the last challenge — a brief swim through muddy water.

“This is about as much as she’ll love the mud,” Sarah Rigdon said. “And she’ll talk about it for months.”

Bennett Perkins, center, splashes into the mud pool

Bennett Perkins splashes into the mud pool Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area. On the last part of the course, participants had to plunge into the water from a slide slick with mud.
Connor Emig, 9, holds his shoe out to be rinsed off

Connor Emig, 9, holds his shoe out to be rinsed off Saturday. After crawling through the Pipe Cleaner — a trio of large corrugated pipes floating in mud — Connor lost his shoe. “The mud tried to eat my shoe,” he shouted.
Oscar Krivesti, 6, catches water from the makeshift carwash into his mouth

Oscar Krivesti, 6, catches water from the makeshift carwash into his mouth on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. Krivesti came with his older sister, Dylan, for his second year at Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run.
Children from the 10:30 a.m. wave clamber through an inflatable obstacle course

Children from the 10:30 a.m. wave clamber through an inflatable obstacle course on Saturday. All participants received a Splat-branded T-shirt and a drawstring backpack as well as a medal after finishing the course.
Emily Vlachynsky, 10, pours water over her face after finishing the mud run

Emily Vlachynsky, 10, pours water over her face after finishing the mud run Saturday. Her favorite part of the course was swimming through the mud. “But I don’t like getting dirty,” she said.
Two junior mud runners walk towards the course starting line

Two junior mud runners walk toward the course starting line on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. Family members and runners who have completed the course could watch active participants from the sidelines inside of a spectator loop.
Katherine Mawhinney, right, sprays off her 9-year-old son Axel

Katherine Mawhinney, right, sprays off her 9-year-old son, Axel, on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. The event offered a shower station with hoses for runners to rinse off after completing the course.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter, second-year graduate student studying photojournalism. (She/her/hers). Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred