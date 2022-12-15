MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi met face-to-face with the Faculty Council on Thursday and again condemned a recent social media post by a student believed to be the president of a far right-wing student group.

The post featured a racial slur and prompted many MU students to call for the group leader’s expulsion from school.

