Model trains chugged along tracks to the excitement of visitors who attended the second train show of the year on Saturday.
The show was hosted at the Rock Quarry House by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Central Missouri Chapter of the Train Collectors Association.
“Kids love it. It’s just a way for them to come and see the trains and get them interested,” said Sarah Bowman, a recreation specialist for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
An annual train show is usually hosted in the spring by the Mid-Missouri Railfans club, but this year Columbia Parks and Recreation decided to also host a summer show with the Central Missouri Chapter. The goal was to show off the trains and possibly gain new members, as well as encourage more people to pursue the hobby themselves.
The Train Collectors Association is an international nonprofit organization for people who operate, build and collect model trains and model train accessories.
The Central Missouri Chapter was started in Columbia in 1995. Members meet the first Wednesday of each month to work on the modules, run their trains and conduct a business meeting, according to the chapter’s website.
“It’s a fun way for them to show off their hobby, what they’ve done and what they worked on,” Bowman said.