City Council heard a concerted call for rethinking of how to spend federal ARPA funds Monday, including a resolution proposed by Councilmember Pat Fowler to do just that.
During the public comment period near the meeting's start, Dani Perez asked that the full $25 million in federal COVID relief funds be allocated toward populations disproportionately impacted by racial inequality and poverty.
"You guys have a beautiful opportunity before you," Perez said. "Do you want to be the city council that provides the people hope or the city council that continues that sad cycle of taking advantage and profiting off of the people who suffer and struggle in this town?"
Rebecca Shaw, co-lead for CoMo for Progress, voiced concern for a public health crisis that stems from a lack of access caused by systematic barriers. When she asked public attendees to show support for low barriers to public health by raising their hands, a majority of those in the room obliged.
Rose Metro also spoke in the coordinated effort pushing for a change to the city's plans for the one-time funding.
"Intervention programs can be most effective when implemented alongside complementary initiatives that address the root causes of conflict, which include lack of employment opportunities, housing insecurity and lack of access to mental health services," Metro said.
Metro also pleaded for community violence intervention programs.
Fowler's resolution will be introduced formally at the council's Feb. 21 meeting.
The council last fall decided to dedicate $12.5 million of funds on four categories, including:
- A resource center for homelessness and housing insecurity
- A rapid access center to provide 24/7 mental health resources
- A process to combat community violence
- Barrier-free workforce development programs
City Council has requested Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County director of public health, to facilitate a robust public outreach process to gather input from the community on how to spend the remaining $12.5 million to be provided by the federal government later this year.
In other news, the council:
- Voted to add a new solid waste packer position that does not require a commercial driving license to the fiscal year 2022 Classification and Pay Plan. This position is designed to fill a need for additional full-time employees, though only four positions will be filled initially.
- Approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to engage in contracts with the NCAA for Columbia to host, along with MU, the 2025 national championship competition in cross country.
- Postponed action on a request for action to require all new city buildings to use electric rather than natural gas connections for heating and cooking needs. "The transition to electrification is a necessary part of the goal not reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," chair of the Climate and Environmental Commission Carolyn Amparan said.
- Agreed with Mayor Brian Treece that the MKT Trailside building be used as a resource for the education of African American history during Black History Month. "We stand in solidarity with the school district on teaching African American history," Treece said.