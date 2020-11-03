City Council unanimously approved a new three-year contract with the Columbia Police Officers' Association (CPOA) Monday night, despite criticism of the organization and its executive director, Dale Roberts.
The most significant change to the new contract is the implementation of random drug testing for all police officers and some employees, such as those who handle evidence.
The collective bargaining process for the new contract began in January and would normally have been completed at the end of the fiscal year but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Several community members criticized Council for refusing to hold Roberts accountable for past posts on the organization's Facebook page.
Mayor Brian Treece said that, according to the Missouri constitution, employees have the option of collectively bargaining with the representation they choose. If Council were to reject the CPOA contract because of criticism of Roberts, the city could be sued, he said.
One public commenter, Rose Metro, acknowledged that risk but said it was still an option to consider because the contract is not beneficial to the city.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of Race Matters, Friends, said she was confused by Council's lack of action and that the concerns of the community had not been considered.
"I assumed with all this correspondence that we sent in the past year about our concerns about the behavior of Mr. Roberts on social media that somehow our elected officials would have already engaged those ideas as a part of the collective bargaining process that our community is unhappy with this," Wilson-Kleekamp said.
Another member of the public, attorney Jeremy Root, questioned the absence of community policing in the contract.
"I don't understand why in a 45-page collective bargaining agreement that's before you tonight there’s no language about community policing," Root said. "I don't understand why we have a culture in our police department that produces a leader like Dale Roberts."
David Wilson, a founder of Ragtag Film Society, said the issues being discussed at the meeting should have already been addressed by Council, the mayor, city staff and lawyers over the past three years.
"I guess I just wanted to kind of point out the inequity of this moment in this room," Wilson said. "The people in this room are made to feel as if we're all here to help brainstorm a solution. That's not what we're here for. That's not what this moment is for. This moment's done."
Wilson also said that just because CPOA's contract is approved doesn't mean City Council has to accept Roberts.
"You don't have to say nice things about Dale Roberts to the press," he said. "You can call a racist a racist. And you can call racist speech, racist speech. That is the least all of us can do."
Council members discussed their concerns about Roberts and CPOA but ultimately voted to approve the contract. Several members mentioned that the night's discussion should be incorporated into the next collective bargaining process with CPOA.
Council member Ian Thomas expressed dissatisfaction with Roberts' behavior and said he hoped changes would be made to the contract when it comes under review in January, perhaps through the addition of a social media policy.
"These communications are problematic far beyond the embarrassment to the city or the confusion that is created in the minds of thousands of citizens," he said. "The racist and sexist attitudes that are presented in these communications are completely in conflict with the principles of community that we adopted unanimously a couple of years ago, which recognize the inherent dignity of all people."
Council member Pat Fowler expressed regret about having to "kick the can down the road" but also hoped to change the terms of employment in the contract when it is revisited in January.
Council member Betsy Peters said she hoped Columbia police officers were hearing what was being said.
Council member Karl Skala echoed the need to change the contract in its next iteration and said that Council members should make their wishes known to the city staff.