City Council candidates fielded a "potpourri" of questions from KOMU’s Megan Judy — with her dog, Ernie, chiming in from the background — during the Chamber of Commerce 2021 Columbia City Council Candidate Forum on Monday night.
Candidates spoke about a number of new and old topics, including tax incentives for businesses, city involvement in broadband access, affordable housing and the city budget, during what Sixth Ward incumbent Betsy Peters called a "galloping experience" as it moved quickly along.
Five candidates attended, including Sixth Ward candidates Philip Merriman, Randy Minchew and Peters and Second Ward candidates Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner. The questions were submitted by Chamber of Commerce members and news managers at KOMU.
Business incentives
The candidates were asked about government incentives, such as tax abatements for economic development programs. Swift Prepared Foods is an example of these tax abatements taking form.
Swift Prepared Foods is considering whether to build a $185 million Italian meats plant at 5008 Paris Road. The plant would bring 251 full-time jobs, it says, with an average wage of nearly $60,000 per year.
The Boone County Commission has approved $11 million in property tax breaks if the company bills here, as well as forgiving its sales tax on materials and furnishings it buys for the plant. The Columbia City Council earlier this month agreed to build a $1.3 million sewer line to the plant and to forgive up to $1 million in electric utility charges over its first five years in operation. Swift is also applying for millions of dollars in state incentives.
Candidates shared strong opinions about incentives for companies, displaying a range of different perspectives on this issue.
Peters said she was appalled that the city would give “such tax breaks.”
“It's painful, but if this is how we need to attract jobs and we need to do this to support our citizens, then I think we need to look at it,” Peters said. “We do need to be very careful about what we allow them to do, and we need to have some kind of callbacks.”
Merriman said it is a "sad state" the city is in if it needs to entice these companies with things such as tax abatements in order for businesses to come to Columbia.
Waner said Columbia needs to make sure decisions are made with equity at the forefront, and the city needs to ensure businesses are paying living wages and hiring local workers.
“If we're going to be giving out tax incentives, we need to make sure that we're paying attention to our highly skilled workforce that's here and capable,” Waner said.
Meyer and Minchew were not completely opposed to these mechanisms. Minchew said he has been on the business side of this and, for him, a part of it is making sure everyone involved is getting what they need.
“If you had some regulatory relief or did some other things that allowed 250 small businesses to each add one person, you know, that gets you your 250 jobs as well,” Meyer said.
Economic development
Judy asked candidates for their thoughts on economic development in each candidate's specific ward and Columbia as a whole.
“I've been talking to people in the Black community about doing some type of incubator,” Minchew said.
Minchew said the city could create new startups to offer more opportunities. He said, while this can be on the big-industry level, it could also work for people who are disenfranchised and have the entrepreneurial spirit.
Meyer suggested allowing small business owners working out of their homes to hire one or two employees without having to move out of their homes to commercial spaces, which he said is currently illegal in some neighborhoods.
Broadband
Judy mentioned a familiar scene to many Columbia families this past year: her family running around crazily as their internet crashed from the kids doing geometry class and her working from home simultaneously. Judy asked candidates what they thought the role of the city should be in ensuring adequate broadband development.
Despite seeing it both ways due to his background in technology, Merriman said he was wary of making broadband a city utility. Merriman said he still believes the city does a poor job of things like this, a thought echoed by Meyer and Minchew.
Meyer agreed that private companies could do it better and “the city micromanaging it wouldn’t be a viable solution.”
Minchew did not believe the city should take this on either, but he said he would like to see all the providers come together and tell the city what they are lacking and what the city can help them with.
Peters responded that there was a commission for just that purpose, but she has been told members either are not coming or are not willing to discuss the issue.
Peters was concerned about providing reliable internet to school children and said she was worried the private sector would not address that issue. Waner echoed the sentiment.
“We’ve underscored the need for a reliable internet access for all families in our community,” Waner said. “If the government is about incentives, we need to play a role in that way, get these folks on board with moving forward on expanding broadband to the communities that need it most.”
Affordable housing
When asked about the affordable housing issues in Columbia, Peters said she had no idea on how to fix it.
Waner said the Affordable Housing Policy Committee has put forth a variety of recommendations, including examining the existing codes and policies to identify areas for improvement.
“A large percentage of Columbia residents are housing cost burdened, meaning that they're paying more than 30% of their household income towards things like rent or mortgage plus utilities. Affordable housing in Columbia is a true need,” Waner said.
Meyer said there is an over-regulation of development codes and an over-regulation of building codes that present added costs. Minchew said these costs are "through the roof" and suggested incentivizing builders to build more affordable housing.
Merriman focused more on getting money in people's hands.
“I think that the best way to do this is to incentivize an economy where we have as much money in the pockets of people as possible so that they can buy the best housing that they can afford,” Merriman said.
City budget
The city’s budget was brought up during the forum as well, with candidates discussing prioritizing needs and aligning with the needs of citizens. The city's budget is $420 million, said Peters and Meyer.
“I think what we need to do is refocus on our core priorities, which I believe should be public safety, which would be both law enforcement and fire suppression,” Meyer said.
Minchew agreed, saying there is nothing more important than public safety. He and Meyer also said the city needs to prioritize Columbia’s infrastructure. Meyer said he feels the city has a lot of deferred maintenance in the public works department.
“I think what we need to do is just continue to address what we can do with the funds that we're getting from the federal government,” Peters said.
Waner said the city budget is a moral document, representing what the city values. Waner suggested the city come to an agreement with a state auditor to have an overall performance audit.
After eleven questions, the forum came to a close and Judy bid the audience goodnight.
The election will take place April 6.