The Columbia Board of Adjustment denied an appeal from Hawthorn Bank requesting a wall sign on the western side of the building facing the Boone County Courthouse during its meeting Tuesday night.
The bank, located at 803 E. Walnut St., hoped to place a 24-square-foot sign even with the second-story windows on the side of the building, but city Senior Building Inspector Doug Kenney denied the request in June because of code violations.
The sign, intended to incorporate the Hawthorn logo, was not permitted because the western wall does not face the street. The logo also exceeded the maximum 18 square feet allotted to signs placed on the second-story exterior based on city codes.
During his appeal at Columbia city hall Tuesday, attorney for Hawthorn Bank Caleb Colbert said because the entrance to the building is on the western side, the sign provides a way to find the entrance for the public.
Some members of the board, including Andy Waters, agreed the sign would be helpful.
“It seems awkward to not have a sign on the side of the building where the entrance is,” Waters said.
However, the appeal to grant the variance allowing the sign was denied.
Colbert then withdrew his second appeal to place a similar wall sign with the same placement on the south side of the building.
Moving forward, Colbert said he and his client will need to look at all the options before making a decision on whether to appeal to the Boone County Circuit Court.
Andy’s Frozen Custard faced a different fate after the board granted the approval for a sign on the blade located at the top of its building at Crossroads West Shopping Center on Stadium Boulevard.
The proposed signage was denied in July by Kenney for extending more than 25% above the custard station’s roofline, which violates a provision in city zoning code.
During his appeal to the board, attorney for Andy’s Frozen Custard Robert Hollis said while the writing on the blade would extend the signage past city regulations, there was no other place to put the proposed sign.
The board granted the signage variance in a 4-to-1 decision.
