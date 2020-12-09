When curbside recycling was suspended indefinitely in July, the 11 drop-off sites around Columbia became residents’ only option for offloading their glass, aluminum, plastic and other recyclable materials.
The recycling bins are emptied multiple times a day, but it’s still not often enough to keep up with what’s discarded. Overflowing bins, bags piling up on the ground and loose pieces of recycling littering the sites have people wondering when the city will address the problem.
The city announced a step Monday that might help — a new recycling center at the Parks Management Center at 1501 Business Loop 70 W. The Columbia Utilities Service Department is seeking public feedback about the proposed site.
Steven Sapp, director of community relations for the city of Columbia, said in a Facebook comment the location was chosen because, as city-owned property, it would be easier to get the drop-off center built and operational sooner.
The center would include five recycling receptacles, similar to the drop-off sites on State Farm Parkway and on the South Providence outer road north of Nifong Boulevard. The project would also include the installation of a perimeter fence and signage.
The project is estimated to cost $30,000, funded through Solid Waste Enterprise Revenues.
Based on Facebook posts and comments, some citizens are wondering if such an investment is an indication that curbside recycling will never resume.
Matt Nestor, community relations specialist for the Utilities Department, said this project was planned and budgeted before curbside recycling was suspended. He said the city is planning to resume curbside recycling and the proposed center isn’t an indication of anything different.
“We’re not going to put a date on getting back to curbside recycling,” Nestor said. “But once we get the manpower that we’re able to do it, we will.”
The new drop-off site, if approved, would take about two months to be built, depending on any delays due to COVID-19, Nestor said.
Citizens can review preliminary plans, ask questions and submit comments online Monday through Jan. 11.