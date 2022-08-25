Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house informational meeting about a traffic calming project Sept. 15, according to a letter sent out to residents on Monday.
The department identified Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive as streets with traffic operating at speeds higher than desirable.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conference room 1A of city hall where information and diagrams showing some preliminary concepts will be available for public review.
City engineering staff will be present to answer questions and a public comment form will be available at the meeting and on the webpage. Comments will be considered as the design is developed.
If you have any questions regarding the meeting, contact Public Works at 874-2489 or PubW@CoMo.gov. Public Works asks for those to include "Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont, and Highridge Drive traffic calming" in the subject line of the email.