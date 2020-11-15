The city of Columbia is taking steps to respond more safely to public safety crises involving mental health.
The Public Safety Mental Health Collaboration team is tasked with determining exactly what those steps will look like, said Steve Hollis, human services manager at the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department. Hollis said City Council allotted more than $600,000 in the 2021 budget for the project.
The team is composed of representatives from multiple local agencies including the Columbia Fire and Police departments, Boone County Joint Communications, the Community Development Department, the City Manager’s Office and Health Department.
“We were trying to be a little more inclusive because our fire department or animal control officers, our 911 operators, our code enforcement folks all actually encounter mental health issues,” Hollis said. “The real issue is trying to respond to mental health issues with mental health services rather than law enforcement or code enforcement.”
The team is still discussing possible models and has not hired a supervisor for the project, Hollis said. The project is slated for completion by next summer but could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a City Council budget work session in August, Stephanie Browning, director of the Health Department, talked about the need for such a program. She cited the opportunity to build on existing programs, such as the Columbia Police Department’s crisis intervention training, officers’ partnership with community mental health liaisons, the use of treatment courts and the street outreach team.
Browning noted the city had devoted only $135,118 to mental health funding during fiscal year 2020, in addition to any state and federal money that goes toward mental health.
At the August meeting, Hollis presented some possible models for the program, including diverting 911 calls to specially trained operators, having police officers and social workers co-respond to calls and establishing mobile crisis teams to assist, or in some cases replace, police officer responses.
As of December 2019, approximately 556 people a year were being referred to the emergency room for a mental health crisis, 60 of whom were repeat referrals, Mayor Brian Treece said at the meeting. Those hospital visits could involve as many as five or six officers waiting in the emergency room with someone in crisis, Treece said.
Columbia police officers also have the option to refer people who’ve been arrested to a designated community mental health liaison at Burrell Behavioral Health.
“The (mental health liaison) is a certified professional employed by the Burrell Behavioral Center here in Columbia,” Toni Messina, communications and outreach supervisor for the Columbia Police Department, said in an email. “The (liaison) takes referrals from law enforcement agencies in Boone and Randolph counties and is trained to assess individuals, direct them toward appropriate treatment services and follow their cases, hopefully, to a satisfactory conclusion.”
Boone County used to share a community mental health liaison with several other counties in mid-Missouri until January when Burrell added a dedicated mental health liaison to handle just Boone and Randolph Counties because of the number of mental health-related calls, Messina said.
At the August meeting, Jones said he would like to expand the role of community mental health liaisons to that of a co-responder, case manager or team responder but cited lack of funding.