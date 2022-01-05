College students say working long, stressful hours during labor shortage not worth the money

Carley Transano was so stressed at work, she quit on the spot.
Her manager at a clothing store in Columbia kept scheduling her for shifts at times when she had classes at the University of Missouri — even asking her to participate in Zoom class meetings in the store’s back room so she could process shipments while listening to the lecture.
“I was like, ‘this isn’t working out... . It’s not worth the money,’” Transano, an MU junior, said. “It’s not worth the stress that it’s putting on me, and it’s not worth how it’s affecting my grades.”
With MU students and employees preparing to return to campus for spring classes, businesses still haven’t found any easy answers to the labor shortage that has gripped Missouri and the rest of the nation. Many stores have slashed their hours and persuaded employees to work longer shifts.
Many MU students say work conditions are so stressful they’d rather forego the spending money and focus instead on succeeding in their classes.
Charles Gascon, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, says a few factors have created today’s “tight labor market.” First, many older people have gone into retirement rather than keeping their part-time jobs during the pandemic.
Retirement-age part-time workers held many of the jobs student workers would also work, according to Gascon.
“Those people have gone to full retirement or are waiting on the sidelines right now,” he said, “so that’s really contracted the labor market.”
This loss of manpower coincided with record levels of demand post-lockdown. Need for hospitality, retail and delivery jobs skyrocketed. “We have more job openings now than we’ve ever had on record from as far back as the data goes,” Gascon said. “This is an unprecedented tight labor market.”
MU senior Rachel Berry has worked at Baja Grill on campus since fall 2019 and served as a student manager for the past year. She said Baja Grill typically has around 25 student workers employed. Now, she has about 19 students on the roster due to a higher-than-normal turnover rate and lack of applicants.
“We haven’t had a lot of student employees return,” she said. “It’s been hard to retain both returning employees and also hire employees because of how stressful it’s been.”
The added stress on students right now might be one reason they are quitting, Berry believes. She said she is stressed now more than before because of the slack she and her coworkers have had to pick up.
The staff shortage results in longer workdays for Berry. She said under normal conditions, employees typically get ahead on cleaning dishes, mopping the walk-in fridge and cleaning stations prior to closing. But the eatery is almost never fully staffed anymore, so these tasks are getting pushed to after closing. This tacks on an extra hour or two to everyone’s workday, she said.
“When you’re used to having eight or nine people on a close shift and you only have four, it just makes everything twice as longer,” Berry said.
The shortage has affected Berry’s personal schedule, too. She said she’s gone in on short notice to help close up shop.
Baja Grill isn’t the only campus dining spot to be affected by the staff shortage. Berry said she knows people at Rollins Dining who are similarly stressed, understaffed and understandably frustrated.
Ashley Wier, a senior at the university, began working at a campus dining hall in October 2020, and she quickly noticed issues with staffing. The majority of people hired would stop showing up after just one shift, requiring the remaining employees to put in extra work, she said.
Wier’s hours slowly increased week after week, and it took a while for her to notice. Starting out, she was scheduled for 20 hours a week. Eventually, this became 35 hours.
“That’s just ridiculous, especially when you’re going to classes at the same time,” Wier said. “It was just very sneaky the way they were scheduling us. They would act like they were accommodating for us. I feel like the staffing issues were part of it.”
Wier quit her job at the dining hall in October 2021 after these staffing issues became too much. Remaining employees were expected to complete a slew of tasks every shift, and it was difficult to juggle everything at once, she said. One of the most arduous tasks was organizing the freezer, which two staff members were expected to do for up to three hours.
She said the work environment became so demanding that one day, a coworker quit on the spot and stormed out of the building.
“In the beginning, it wasn’t that intense,” she said. “I felt like they gradually added more and more small things for us to do, and that just kind of built up over time.”
For MU senior Svetlana Wunnenberg, however, the labor shortage was a quickly corrected blip. An employee at Vida Coffee Company, she said staffing issues happened for more predictable reasons and were fixed almost immediately.
“When we opened back up (after a break due to the pandemic) we cut our hours and had the whole staff graduate and leave, except me,” she said. “So we hired three more girls and split up the hours so Vida can be open eight hours a day.”
The store might have hired more employees if they’d received more applications before opening, but Wunnenberg says the business is small enough to do well with four. “Really, the labor shortage hasn’t affected us because we’re kind of used to it by now.”
Because Wunnenberg has two jobs, she could stand to work less but is fairly happy with her current schedule.
“Vida has benefits of free coffee, meeting people and time I can get work or drawings done,” she said. “It’s a very low key job.”
For frustrated workers, though, Gascon said this market could work to their advantage.
“While workers may not like that their bosses are asking them to work more hours in the labor market they’re in, they have the choice,” he said. “They can pretty much quit and go find another job in a matter of days.”
Or, Gascon continued, employees can put their foot down and refuse to work outside their availability.
“The employer, because of their shortages, is probably not going to fire them,” he said.
“While there may be frustration, I do think we have to think about this as being a huge benefit to younger workers, and that they have a lot more opportunities than they would have had at the same time last year, or definitely the year before that.”
Today’s college students can also take some solace in this market as their post-grad prospects look strong.
“If you enter the labor market when the unemployment rate’s low, you’ve got better choices of jobs to take,” he said. “That impact just means that you’re going to have a higher starting salary when you go in and faster job progression.”
So, while it may seem like student workers are spread too thin, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Students who will soon be pursuing full-time, professional work can look forward to a hungry job market, while those working part time have a certain amount of leverage for the time being.