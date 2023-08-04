Columbia African American Association hosts fundraiser to empower young students

Melvin Clayborne, left, and Howard Sheley greet each other Thursday at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. The men, both Army veterans, were helping the Columbia African American Association raise money for the organization’s scholarship fund. The veterans who attended the early dinner fundraiser came together ahead of the 22nd Black & White Ball Reunion this weekend.
Donna Clayborne eats Thursday at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ. The event benefited the Columbia African American Association’s scholarship fund, which provides financial aid to graduates of Columbia high schools every year.
Cassidy Durnil, center, serves food to Michelle Cropp, left, and Donna Clayborne during a fundraiser for the Columbia African American Association Scholarship Fund on Thursday at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. Many of the event’s attendees came to town for the 22nd Black & White Ball Reunion, which begins with a welcome reception at Douglass High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Columbia African American Association held its Early Bird Dinner fundraiser Thursday at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ to raise money for the organization’s Memorial Scholarship. The event brought veterans together with the goal of empowering the younger generation of students and helping them reach their potential. This year, the CAAA is awarding five scholarships of $3,000 to graduates of Columbia high schools. Since presenting its first scholarships in 2009, CAAA had awarded a total of $111,000 to 74 recipients.
The dinner was held ahead of this weekend’s 22nd Black & White Ball Reunion, an annual get-together of alumni from Columbia high schools. The fundraiser was planned around the reunion so that more people could attend, said Melvin Clayborne, a member of the scholarship board and a veteran who served in the Army for 25 years.