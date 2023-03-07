The Columbia community celebrated the 20th annual True/False Film Fest on March 3-5. Filmmakers, artists, musicians and other creators transformed the city into its own unique community for the long weekend. The festival featured 35 feature films, 25 short films, 39 musical guests and art installations by 18 artists, amongst other events.
Columbia celebrates the 20th annual True/False
- By Missourian Visuals Team
Lauren Spakowski
Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
Aidan Boyd
I am a photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu
Rhianna Brown
Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023 Studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri Reach me at rebrown@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720
Adam Runge
Christian Wright
Nick Sheaffer
Clayton Steward
Minh Connors
Visual Editor for the Columbia Missourian
Maya Morris
Elizabeth Pruitt
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
Cora Mitchell
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
