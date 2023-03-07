 Skip to main content
True/False Film Fest

Columbia celebrates the 20th annual True/False

The Columbia community celebrated the 20th annual True/False Film Fest on March 3-5. Filmmakers, artists, musicians and other creators transformed the city into its own unique community for the long weekend. The festival featured 35 feature films, 25 short films, 39 musical guests and art installations by 18 artists, amongst other events.

DJ Burton cleans up paint marks after painting lettering on a window

DJ Burton cleans up paint marks after painting lettering on a window on Tuesday at True/False Artist Loft in Columbia. Burton is a production assistant with True/False and said, “The carnival is in town ... and I hate to miss a good time.” Tickets to True/False are currently available on their website.
CP Kris Thrasher, left, hugs long-time friend Rebecca Meisenbach before picking up passes for the True/False Film Festival on Wednesday

Kris Thrasher, left, hugs long-time friend Rebecca Meisenbach before picking up passes for the True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. Thrasher has been first in line to pick up True/False passes for multiple years in a row.
Production assistants Fergus Moore, left, and DJ Burton set up a sign pointing to the box office for the True/False Film Festival

Production assistants Fergus Moore, left, and DJ Burton set up a sign pointing to the box office for the True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The film festival runs March 2-5.
Film goers wait to retrieve their True/False Film Festival passes

Film goers wait to retrieve their True/False Film Festival passes on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The “March March” parade that kicks off the film festival will be this Friday.
Josiah Scott combs through passes for a film goer attending the True/False Film Festival

Josiah Scott combs through passes for a film-goer attending the True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The first True/False Film Festival in 2004 sold more than 4000 tickets.
Film passes await their retrieval for this year’s True/False Film Festival on Wednesday

Film passes await their retrieval for this year’s True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The film festival had sold more than 50,000 tickets each year between 2017 to 2019.
Ginger Schweikert shows off her glittery True/False inspired makeup look during the film festival’s opening night gala and jubilee

Ginger Schweikert shows off her glittery True/False inspired makeup look during the film festival’s opening night gala and jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Schweikert is a True/False Q Queen, and she helped to manage the event’s queue.
Carole Newman poses for a portrait on Thursday

Carole Newman poses for a portrait on Thursday at The Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Newman said her favorite part about True/False is “freedom,” explaining her answer with the following Dr. Seuss quote: “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.”
Caroline Andriano poses for a ring-light video during the True/False Film Fest Jubilee

Caroline Andriano poses for a ring-light video during the True/False Film Fest Jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Attendees came dressed in extravagant makeup, ball gowns, masks and other festive costumes.
A crowd gathers around breakdancers at the block party in front of The Missouri Theatre

A crowd gathers around breakdancers Friday at the block party in front of the Missouri Theatre on Ninth Street. Crowd participants were encouraged to join in, and several did.
Dean Andersen picks up Ellowyn Graznak, 4, at the end of the March March

Dean Andersen picks up Ellowyn Graznak, 4, at the end of the March March on Friday near Ninth Street in Columbia. “I want to see some movies,” Andersen said. “She just wants to get out and see all the costumes and walk in the parade and be part of it.”
Luca Desha, 3, looks up during the parade while he hits his toy drum

Luca Desha, 3, looks up during the parade while he hits his toy drum on Friday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Desha was excited to get to play drums with Kyle Bauche with the Mobile Funk Unit earlier in the evening.
The Arcade District’s new stage held a concert as a part of True/False

The Arcade District’s new stage held a concert as a part of True/False on Saturday in Columbia. The newly developed event venue continues to expand as business owner Bobby Campbell seeks to revitalize the area with new startups.
Kyren Penrose performs as a part of True/False

Kyren Penrose performs as a part of True/False on Saturday at the Arcade District in Columbia. Penrose’s debut album "Wildflower" was released in Jan. 2022 and he performs songs from it at local venues.
Musicians perform for the Sanctuary Showcase

Musicians perform for the Sanctuary Showcase on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. “Known for its serene atmosphere and pleasant escape from the crowds, the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Churn offers the ideal space to indulge in a night of dark baroque beauty,” True False says on their website.
Joey Ferber prepares for his set on Sunday at Hitt St

Joey Ferber prepares for his set on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Ferber has been on tour since mid February and celebrated the last day of the tour at Hitt Street Records.
Hannah Star Westhoff watches the bands perform on

Hannah Star Westhoff watches the bands perform on Sunday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Westhoff came with a big group of her friends to support the groups. 
Zach Morrow intensely plays the drums

Zach Morrow intensely plays the drums on Sunday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Morrow played with Joey Ferber during his set. 
Trischa Splitter watches the musicians play on

Trischa Splitter watches the musicians play on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Splitter was the volunteer coordinator for the True/False Film Festival.
