Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosts field day

Mallary Lieber, left, explains how she takes care of chickens during her “Backyard Chicken Care” talk on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Participants learned about how to ensure the chicken’s safety during the winter as well as how to incorporate new chickens into the coop.
A chicken roams around the farm on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in Columbia. The Agriculture Park currently has four chickens, most of which were rescues donated to them by animal control.
Natural Resources Conservation Service team member Lucas Brass explains the importance of proper cover crop practices in pastures on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in Columbia. Brass’ demonstration showed participants how much water was absorbed by each type of cover crop in comparison to how much water ran off without being absorbed.
Clinton Shannon cuts a plot of buckwheat using a flail mower attached to a two-wheel walk-behind tractor on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The buckwheat acted as a cover crop and, after being mowed, lettuce will be planted in its place.
Field day participants tour the property on Saturday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and included four different workshops every hour for participants to choose between.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosted a field day on Sunday at the Agriculture Park. Participants had the opportunity to choose between four different workshops every hour. Talks included subjects such as chicken care, soil health and two-wheel tractors.
During each workshop, lecturers learned more about each participant's farming situation to help tailor the experience. Between workshops, participants could grab a bite to eat or stop by a number of booths set up under the pavilion. There was also a used-tool swap occurring throughout the duration of the event for people to utilize.
The CCUA is currently undergoing an expansion project to grow the farmers market pavilion and build a brand new visitors center. The new center will include a kitchen available to rent and offices for staff members.