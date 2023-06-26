 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosts field day

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosts field day

The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosted a field day on Sunday at the Agriculture Park. Participants had the opportunity to choose between four different workshops every hour. Talks included subjects such as chicken care, soil health and two-wheel tractors.

Mallary Lieber, left, explains how she takes care of chickens

Mallary Lieber, left, explains how she takes care of chickens during her “Backyard Chicken Care” talk on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Participants learned about how to ensure the chicken’s safety during the winter as well as how to incorporate new chickens into the coop.
A chicken roams around the farm

A chicken roams around the farm on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in Columbia. The Agriculture Park currently has four chickens, most of which were rescues donated to them by animal control.

During each workshop, lecturers learned more about each participant's farming situation to help tailor the experience. Between workshops, participants could grab a bite to eat or stop by a number of booths set up under the pavilion. There was also a used-tool swap occurring throughout the duration of the event for people to utilize.

Lucas Brass explains the importance of proper cover crop practices in pastures

Natural Resources Conservation Service team member Lucas Brass explains the importance of proper cover crop practices in pastures on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in Columbia. Brass’ demonstration showed participants how much water was absorbed by each type of cover crop in comparison to how much water ran off without being absorbed.
Clinton Shannon cuts a plot of buckwheat

Clinton Shannon cuts a plot of buckwheat using a flail mower attached to a two-wheel walk-behind tractor on Sunday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The buckwheat acted as a cover crop and, after being mowed, lettuce will be planted in its place.

The CCUA is currently undergoing an expansion project to grow the farmers market pavilion and build a brand new visitors center. The new center will include a kitchen available to rent and offices for staff members.

Field day participants tour the property

Field day participants tour the property on Saturday at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and included four different workshops every hour for participants to choose between.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter and second year graduate student concentrating on videography and photography. Reach me at ms24r@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 886-5700.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720