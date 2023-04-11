Columbians won't be able to see who has applied for a share of the millions of dollars allocated to the city through the federal American Rescue Plan Act until those applications are forwarded to City Council for its consideration. City Finance Director Matthew Lue said that the information will be public only when the agenda for the council meeting where the applications will be discussed is published.

The city is treating those applications as sealed bids received in response to a formal request for proposals. It's a closed process that appears to be unique in the state.

