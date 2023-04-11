Columbians won't be able to see who has applied for a share of the millions of dollars allocated to the city through the federal American Rescue Plan Act until those applications are forwarded to City Council for its consideration. City Finance Director Matthew Lue said that the information will be public only when the agenda for the council meeting where the applications will be discussed is published.
The city is treating those applications as sealed bids received in response to a formal request for proposals. It's a closed process that appears to be unique in the state.
By comparison, Boone County — just 51 minutes after the Missourian filed a Sunshine request on Tuesday — provided a link to a OneDrive file that contains PDFs of all 103 applications it received for shares of $15 million in ARPA funding.
The Boone County Commission began the ARPA application review process last week. In a news release Thursday, it said the applicants sought a total of more than $80 million.
Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick told the Missourian that the applications would be made public through a Sunshine request.
“If they submitted audit reports, we may hold some of that back but generally most of the information from the application would be made public,” Kendrick said.
Columbia was awarded about $25 million in ARPA money. Lue said about half that has already been allocated based on council priorities. The other half will be allocated by the council after applications have been vetted by a standing board that reviews responses to city requests for proposals and by a committee appointed by the mayor to vet requests for a share of the money.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she is unsure when the bids will be unsealed. The application period expired Feb. 27.
At a February City Council candidate forum hosted by the Muleskinners Democratic club, First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said that as soon as she learned the applications were being classified as bids, she called the Missouri Municipal league and the National League of Cities to find out whether other communities had closed records of ARPA applications. She said both told her they knew of no other city that had done so.
"This is our one best chance to attend to years of neglect," Fowler said. "Instead of doing that in a way that builds trust with our citizens, we sadly are perpetuating the same mistrust."
Fowler said the ability to see which organizations are applying for money and what they intend to do with it is important in diversifying and strengthening organizations run by and helpful to marginalized communities.
"Here we have an opportunity for an emerging group of Black leaders that would like to be at the table," Fowler said. "We won't know whether that's happening or not until it ends up on the council agenda and we are asked to vote on it."
Susan Renee Carter of Hold CoMo Accountable said at a recent City Council meeting that the city's treatment of the applications as sealed bids is inappropriate and that closing the records makes it difficult to trust the city's allocation of the money. She demanded on behalf of Hold CoMo Accountable that the records be open to the public.
"A real competitive bid process begins once specific projects have been selected and sent to the RFP process, which is very specific and consistent period of time for all submitted request," Carter said.
"The public trust is at risk here," Carter continued, "when the process seems to favor the status quo and shows a lack of intentional work to help rectify the inequities that were revealed during the pandemic."
What other cities are doing
Springfield's website has a portal that contains a spreadsheet with information about the organizations applying for ARPA money and what they plan to do with it. Springfield allocated about $7 million for community-based projects such as affordable housing and services for the homeless.
Springfield spokesperson Melissa Hasse said the portal has been open to the public since late July. The money has already been allocated to organizations that were listed in the spreadsheet, and the information was public before the money was doled out.
"It was pretty public knowledge," she said.
Jefferson City, which had just over $7 million in ARPA money, used a very different process.
Sheila Pearre, director of finance and information technology for Jefferson City, said that at this point the money that was received by the city has been allocated or budgeted by City Council.
"We had groups that came before the City Council and plugged their case, and the City Council decided which of the organizations they wanted to provide funding to, and also they decided on the amount of funding that they wanted to provide," Pearre said.
Carey McMillian, who works in St. Joseph's Finance Department, said that although the public did not have access to information about who was applying for that city's ARPA money, each applicant had the opportunity to make a presentation about its intentions during an open forum. She said she is unsure if everyone who applied for the money made such a pitch.
Stuart Haynes, director of administration and policy at the Missouri Municipal League, said he does not know of any communities in the state that closed records of ARPA applications the way Columbia has.
How Columbia will proceed
Lue said federal guidelines for ARPA money disbursements require a competitive procurement process. He cited the State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds compliance handbook, which he said requires that competitive bids must be closed.
Buffaloe said organizations in the social services sector would prefer to keep the bids closed in case they would reveal sensitive information about their groups. She said that the city's process has required a lot of planning and included public input.
First, city staff surveyed residents and identified four areas to focus funding on: homelessness, community violence, workforce support and mental health. Organizations were then invited to submit letters of intent that explained what they plan to do with the money. Those are the records that remain closed for now.
The letters are then vetted through an internal committee chosen by the regular standing RFP review team, which includes:
- Kari Utterback, senior planner for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
- Jordan Bales, senior planner for the Health Department.
- Cale Turner, purchasing agent for the city.
- Mike Griggs, deputy city manager.
- Rose Wibbenmeyer, assistant city counselor.
- Michelle Shikles, public health planning supervisor.
The review board forwards its recommendations to the mayor's ARPA committee, which consists of the following members:
- Kristin Bowen of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
- Elizabeth Herrera, executive director of Mission Promise Kept, a program that helps women veterans, at Stephens College
- Chris Horn, of the Columbia School Board's Finance Committee
- Erik Morse, director of people development at Veterans United
- Joanne Nelson, director of Boone County Community Services
- Olivia Pener, Requiem Alliance, a service industry mental health organization
- Demetria Stephens, a Columbia resident and parent of a Hickman High School studentt
- Chelsea Zabski, an advocate for social change and programs to address poverty
Throughout this process, the general public will lack access to the information and letters of intent that city officials have until a few days before the council discusses and votes on the applications.