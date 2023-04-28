Columbia College crowns its seniors with ivy chains

Pharon A. Pilgrim, a senior at Columbia College, walks alongside his fellow senior classmates during the 123rd annual Ivy Chain Ceremony on Friday outside St. Clair Hall in Columbia. Seniors participating in the ceremony receive a faux ivy chain that they can wear the next day for graduation and keep for years to come.
Faux ivy chains lie on a table for Columbia College seniors to wear during the 123rd annual Ivy Chain Ceremony on Friday at Atkins-Holman Student Commons in Columbia. The Ivy Chain Ceremony is one of the oldest commencement traditions in the country, started in 1900 by Christian (Columbia) College President Emeritus Luella St. Clair Moss.
Columbia College senior Addison Martino waits to lead a line of fellow seniors to the Ivy Chain Ceremony on Friday at Atkins-Holman Student Commons in Columbia. “I was standing in the circle during the ceremony tearing up thinking I might never see some of these people again,” Martino said after the ceremony.
Family members and friends of Columbia College seniors applaud during the annual Ivy Chain Ceremony on Friday outside St. Clair Hall in Columbia. This is the first time in five years the ceremony has been held outside in its original location.
With faux ivy chains draped across their shoulders, Columbia College seniors formed a circle on Bass Commons on Friday afternoon for the 123rd annual Ivy Chain Ceremony.
Held the day before graduation, it is one of the oldest commencement traditions in the country. The Columbia College class of 1900, known at the time as Christian College, took part in the first Ivy Chain Ceremony.
The students, dressed in white, gathered and sang the "ivy chain song."
Because the plant no longer grows on the college’s buildings, the students now receive faux ivy chains for the ceremony, a memento that they can keep for years to come.
“We haven’t done this outside since 2018, and so to get to do the traditional, normal activity where you stand out in the lawn, where generations of students stood too, it’s amazing to me,” Dave Roberts, Columbia College dean of students, said.
After the ceremony, the seniors and their loved ones filed into Dorsey Gym for a reception with food and drinks. Students received a gift bag and had the chance to write “rose notes” of appreciation to Columbia College faculty and staff.