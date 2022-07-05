Columbia College has hired a new associate vice president for strategic marketing.
Jason Hogue will oversee publications, advertisement, the college's website and many other facets of the school's marketing efforts.
"I could not pass up the opportunity to join an institution with a reputation for innovation like Columbia College." Hogue said in a news release.
He also said he looks forward to helping Columbia College reach its enrollment goals and promote its brand around the country.
Dixie Williams, Columbia College vice president for enrollment management, highlighted Hogue's 20 years of experience in marketing and related fields, which have helped shape him into "a knowledgeable and dynamic leader," she said.
Hogue served as the director of marketing and communications at Peru State College in Nebraska. Previously, he was director of public relations at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
He has also taught public relations and speech courses at Crowder College, Drury University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.